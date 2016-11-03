10 Modern Bathrooms That will Inspire You to Renovate Yours

Has your bathroom started to show the ravages of time or maybe it looks outdated and drab? Then it’s time that you lend a contemporary and refreshing makeover to the place in your home which rejuvenates you every single day. Check out these 10 stunning bathroom designs to gather the necessary inspiration. From minimalistic to lavish, classy to colourful, and simple to flashy, you will surely find the look that gets your pulse racing!
We love how this contemporary and stylish bathroom combines pristine white hues with wood to get a timeless and functional look.
Designed by the interior architects at Stefania Eugeni, this gorgeous and soothing bathroom flaunts Mediterranean patterns on its tiles along with minimalistic fixtures.
Decking an entire wall with vibrant mosaic tiles can do wonders for your bathroom, when paired with sleek and modish sanitary wares.
This futuristic bathroom with its curvy freestanding tub, stylish fixtures and elegant grey tones look almost as inviting as a modern living room! The quirky artwork and neat mirrors add to the snazzy appeal here.
This playful bathroom embraces hues like sunny yellow and different shades of green besides white and black for a trendy and light-hearted ambiance. Potted greens also make for a nature-friendly touch here.
No matter how ultramodern your bathroom is, try introducing natural or synthetic wood and stone-like materials for an earthy feel. It’s very much in.
The sleek glass shower enclosure in this bathroom is extremely minimalistic as is the trend nowadays, and the freestanding tub is a stunner too. Creamy white and wooden hues combine to make the environment comfy and warm.
The large lava stones in this bathroom unite wonderfully with the black and white patterned tiles for a sophisticated yet minimalistic look. Bright lights extra spunk to the space as well.
An innovative partition features the sink and mirror on one side and the shower apparatus on the other side in this stylish bathroom. What a unique way to demarcate different functional areas without taking up too much space!
The quirky washbasins in this soothing beige and white bathroom offer designer delights, along with wall-mounted sanitary wares and fun hexagonal panels on the wall.
So what are you waiting for? Pick the idea that attracted and inspired you the most and gift yourself a beautiful and practical bathroom in no time. Check out another story for more ideas - 9 Inspiring Ideas to Make Your Bathroom Attractive.