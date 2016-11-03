Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Modern Bathrooms That will Inspire You to Renovate Yours

Justwords Justwords
Un appartamento in centro, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Has your bathroom started to show the ravages of time or maybe it looks outdated and drab? Then it’s time that you lend a contemporary and refreshing makeover to the place in your home which rejuvenates you every single day. Check out these 10 stunning bathroom designs to gather the necessary inspiration. From minimalistic to lavish, classy to colourful, and simple to flashy, you will surely find the look that gets your pulse racing!

Minimalistic wooden glory

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
ARCHILAB architettura e design

ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design

We love how this contemporary and stylish bathroom combines pristine white hues with wood to get a timeless and functional look.

Mediterranean bliss

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

Designed by the interior architects at Stefania Eugeni, this gorgeous and soothing bathroom flaunts Mediterranean patterns on its tiles along with minimalistic fixtures.

Magic of mosaic

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern bathroom
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Decking an entire wall with vibrant mosaic tiles can do wonders for your bathroom, when paired with sleek and modish sanitary wares.

What a bathroom!

Collezione 2012, NEUTRA DESIGN NEUTRA DESIGN Bathroom
NEUTRA DESIGN

NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN

This futuristic bathroom with its curvy freestanding tub, stylish fixtures and elegant grey tones look almost as inviting as a modern living room! The quirky artwork and neat mirrors add to the snazzy appeal here.

Fun and colourful

Un appartamento in centro, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern bathroom
Mario Ferrara

Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara

This playful bathroom embraces hues like sunny yellow and different shades of green besides white and black for a trendy and light-hearted ambiance. Potted greens also make for a nature-friendly touch here.

Back to nature

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern bathroom
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

No matter how ultramodern your bathroom is, try introducing natural or synthetic wood and stone-like materials for an earthy feel. It’s very much in.


Stunning shower

Private bathroom Mosca, studioviro studioviro Modern bathroom
studioviro

studioviro
studioviro
studioviro

The sleek glass shower enclosure in this bathroom is extremely minimalistic as is the trend nowadays, and the freestanding tub is a stunner too. Creamy white and wooden hues combine to make the environment comfy and warm.

Say hello to lava stones

Lo scrigno dal cuore contemporaneo, B+P architetti B+P architetti Modern bathroom
B+P architetti

B+P architetti
B+P architetti
B+P architetti

The large lava stones in this bathroom unite wonderfully with the black and white patterned tiles for a sophisticated yet minimalistic look. Bright lights extra spunk to the space as well.

Make the most of space

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

An innovative partition features the sink and mirror on one side and the shower apparatus on the other side in this stylish bathroom. What a unique way to demarcate different functional areas without taking up too much space!

Welcome designer sinks

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

The quirky washbasins in this soothing beige and white bathroom offer designer delights, along with wall-mounted sanitary wares and fun hexagonal panels on the wall.

So what are you waiting for? Pick the idea that attracted and inspired you the most and gift yourself a beautiful and practical bathroom in no time. Check out another story for more ideas - 9 Inspiring Ideas to Make Your Bathroom Attractive.

A 615 sqft Apartment for the Indian City
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks