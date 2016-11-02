A Beautiful Home for the entire Family in Indore

The historically and culturally rich city of Indore has caught our eye today with Mr. Sanjay’s lavish and ultramodern bungalow. As the brainchild of the interior designers and decorators at Shadab Anwari & Associates, this home is replete with sleek and glamorous designs, pops of bold and lively hues, contemporary decor accents, and patterns which speak volumes about the owner’s rich aesthetic taste. The children’s bedroom is especially a stunner with its medley of exciting hues and ideas.
Red and black make a bold and breathtaking entry in this smart, modular kitchen with its gleaming cabinets and minimalistic fixtures. Stylishly chequered tiles on the backsplash have been punctuated with alluring images of gastronomic delights as well as flowers for an appetising ambiance. We also love the sensible under-cabinet task lighting and the quirky, silvery pattern on the black chimney.
Here’s another inviting kitchen which banks on trendy floral patterns for pizzazz. Smooth dark brown and glass cabinets join hands to address storage needs, while sleek fixtures make cooking here a pleasure.
A sleek, gleaming and white platform supports the lavish bed flaunting floral patterns for a cosy look in this bedroom. And the diagonal checks on the grey feature wall flanked by ornate patterns really steal the show here. But don’t miss how the beautiful patterned panels contrast the sheer drapes at the window and how purple accent lighting accentuates the feeling of dreaminess.
The creamy white environs of the dressing nook gets a dash of modishness with the gorgeous black tree decal on the closet doors. Connect with nature in style as you get ready to face a new day.
A futuristic sink and a sleek and trendy dual-toned cabinet make this bathroom extremely elegant and inviting. We also love the chic etching along the borders of the mirror and the soothing but bright lights.
The children’s bedroom leaves us in no doubt that the little ones simply adore the Angry Birds. The characters of this popular game appear on the wall as well as the furniture, making this space a vibrant and energetic getaway for the spirited kids. The sleeping nook comprises of quirky double-level beds with a cute ladder connecting them. A wall-mounted desk under the upper bunk helps the kids to make their most out of study time.
What an elegant, luxurious and playful home this is, right? Hope you got tons of ideas for your next project. Take another tour for more inspiration though - Vintage Touches in a 2BHK Apartment in Kolkata.