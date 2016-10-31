6 Small Bathrooms that will Amaze you

It’s time we should stop complaining about smaller bathrooms and celebrate what we have. All we have to do is maintain the hygiene and be a bit playful with the designs and décor. Here, we have 5 highly suggestive environments for bathrooms. So, if you are soon going to renovate your washroom, get inspired by these dreamy bathroom designs.
Glass patterns, modern dimensions, beautiful colors, and the right implementation of elements make these bathrooms truly desirable. While the designers showcased the perfection of their work, these masterworks came out as a rescue for many houses with little space. Let’s see what these bathrooms store:
Diamond coating on the walls can be considered as a modern alternative to square and rectangular tiles. This house holds a long and narrow washroom with highly compact features. The diamond designs in this area have been reflected in the large mirror in front, amplifying the perception of space.
You should also focus on the light fixtures hanging down the ceiling that combine the natural light coming from the small window pane. Light colors on the wall and floor with basic furnishing defines the place in a beautiful way.
Although it’s a narrow space, you cannot complain about the functionality of this bathroom. The cozy environment has been constructed horizontally, maintaining the practicality of the bath. Contrasting colors between the shower space and the rest of walls offers a lively spark. We love the blue shades used on the shower wall and the way it is complementing the front wall.
As the bathroom has a horizontal setting it makes room for two sinks and a small stand on the side of the shower. To match the elements, the designers have opted for horizontal mirrors.
A house with ethnic surprises is always appreciated; the same goes for this bathroom. Thanks to the choice of materials and colors that makes this washroom ultra stylish. Even though there is a scarcity of space, the shower area has been separated gracefully with a glass door.
While developing this bathroom the designer must have the thought of sandy beaches. The shades of sand and tropical woods have been elevated to perfection in every corner of this bathroom. At the end, the most noticeable feature here is the stoneware and wood effect that has a great impact on the setting throughout.
If you love woodwork and the warm tones it imparts to any interior, then the bathroom design proposed here is something you will fall in love with. It’s a small bathroom or we can even say a tiny one, but the choice of materials makes it irresistible. Wood has been used here as a support to the basin and shelves, and it definitely adds to the unique features of the bathroom.
Enter the place and the huge wooden setting catches your attention. It is a warm space to unwind the day.
Along with the imparting serenity to space, white even makes a small space appear bigger. Soaked in the white cloud, the small environment here is glossy as well as romantic. The sink support surface in this place has been kept minimal adding functionality to the bathroom.
Whether it is the rugged carpet or the tiny vase lying next to the sink, every little element has been painted with elegance of this fairy color.
This bright bathroom is the perfect choice when you want to start your day in a bright and sunny mood.
Move ahead and transform your bathroom into an enviable place to unwind the day.