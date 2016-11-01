Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas to light up your exterior home (and that looks great!)

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Côte d’Azur - Feeling zwischen Rhein und Eifel, Solarlux GmbH Solarlux GmbH Pool
Lights play an extremely important role to the architectural success of a house. Indoor or outdoor, big and better differences can be attained with the right selection of lights.

So, if you want to transform your outdoor space into something cozy, warm, and pleasurable, then browse through our 15 enchanting outdoor light options:

​Decorating the walls with stunning lights

Villa in Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern garden
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Whether it’s the entrance of the house or the walls of terrace, a lovely lighting is always inevitable. Exceptionally decorating the exterior walls of the house, the sconces offer a modern and intimate touch to the space.

​Warm and Cozy

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

Sconces give a chance to redefine the environment the way you want. Here the designer went for illuminating lamps covered in metal frames. The light intention has been strengthened dramatically, making the terrace cozy and comfortable.

​Special Atmosphere

Iluminación exterior casa rústica con piscina, OutSide Tech Light OutSide Tech Light Rustic style garden
OutSide Tech Light

OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light

Use accent lights to create a special atmosphere in a particular area. A perfect example of the exquisiteness of accent lights is this entrance.

​Stress on the beauty of the garden

Villa particulier ALPES MARITIMES, Artlight Design Artlight Design Mediterranean style garden
Artlight Design

Artlight Design
Artlight Design
Artlight Design

While you plan the lighting of your garden, the main focus should be on the vegetation it holds. Like if you have trees around, the light should completely focus on them, after all, they are the true asset of your garden. A phenomenal environment can be developed if the lighting goes well in a garden.

​Highlighting the details of materials

Côte d’Azur - Feeling zwischen Rhein und Eifel, Solarlux GmbH Solarlux GmbH Pool
Solarlux GmbH

Solarlux GmbH
Solarlux GmbH
Solarlux GmbH

With the right usage of lights, the outside environment becomes more comfortable than you would have imagined. A heavenly example of such setting is this house. Whether it is the case stone wall or the paneled wall, equal emphasis has been given on all the elements of this outdoor sitting area.

Fun and Original Lamps

Pergola Earth Designs Modern garden Solid Wood
Earth Designs

Pergola

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

A sensation can be added to a space depending on what story you want to narrate through your house exterior. The pergola decoration with luminous sphere styles this garden immaculately.


​Enhancing the details

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern garden Iron/Steel Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Once again, the designers emphasized on focus on details. Every aspect of this stunning terrace has been highlighted with lights. Plants or the floor, the lanterns around add divine magnetism to the space.

​Access home

Casas Trapecio, INDICO INDICO Modern garden
INDICO

INDICO
INDICO
INDICO

A simple yet flawless approach has been taken here to illuminate the entrance of the house. Among the many styles and designs of lighting, you can always go for LED lights or the recessed lights.

Stairs

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Not just for the aesthetic value, but even for safety, the stairs need to have proper lights to guide your steps. Either go for general lighting or score each step with recessed lights. A grand inspiration can be taken from this stair decoration.

​Hidden Lights

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

Recessed lighting is the best when you want the source to be hidden. Highlight the space details or place at the foot of the floor, it always brings ample lighting with it.

​Diversity Lights

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Combined lighting is the key here to reflect the direct and indirect lights. Recessed lightings and wall lamps are the main sources of light in this space.

Façade

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

To illuminate the façade with enchanting effects, you will have to focus on the strategic points. The catch here will be illuminating the elevated structures for better effects.

​A Cozy Access

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern houses
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

The entrance of the house is illuminated with simple and cozy lights and it's undoubtedly a great  inspiration.

​A Well-lit Front door

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

Welcome your guests with a subtly illuminated door, just like this house. Lights can be fitted to the ceiling also to attain such effect.

​The area of the pool

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern pool
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

The write-up could not have been finished with the pool area. Here, we have just the perfect example for you.

Illuminate your house with this magical light, till then we will find you more enchanting examples.

7 Amazing Interior Door Ideas for your Home
Which one of these ideas was your favourite?


Discover home inspiration!

