A Beautiful and Furnished 3bhk Apartment in Bangalore

Today, you get to join us on the tour of a 3bhk duplex penthouse in Bangalore which has been clearly inspired by French style design and decor schemes. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Cee Bee Design Studio, this home is lavish, tasteful and easy to maintain as well. Regal furnishing, vintage touches, and the use of soft and sober hues make this abode a refreshing sight for sore eyes. Plush textures add to the luxurious ambiance of the interiors, while trendy organisational solutions keep the spirit of modernism alive. The terrace is especially breathtaking and serene at the same time.
A sleek wooden entrance door brings you inside the sophisticated apartment, while an ornately carved wooden panel on the right regales your senses elegantly. Gold and dark tones of wood create a visually arresting medley for the staircase on the left as well.
The lavish living area features plush, old world sofas with regal frames and tufted backrests. The cosy striped armchair and ottoman lend some pattern play to the cream, beige and white environs. Silky and velvety cushions dot the furniture, promising sheer relaxation, while some vibrant artworks add colour to the space.
The dining arrangement is a vintage delight with white and charming furniture taking the centre stage. The pastel upholstery is delicately patterned and look elegant against the opulent marble floor. The wooden false ceiling contributes to the warmth here.
The organisational hack designed for the dining space is a beautiful blend of contemporary and vintage designs. Old world cabinets in white flank a sleek wall-mounted sideboard to accommodate dinnerware, table mats, runners, and so on. And the trendy, floating box shelves in pastel hues are perfect for displaying decorative knickknacks. A couple of abstract artworks add extra pizzazz to the space.
Smooth and minimalistic wooden cabinets line the bright and airy kitchen to cater to storage needs effectively. Some come with frosted glass doors, which complement the gleaming white backsplash nicely.
A rusty shade of reddish brown pairs with creamy tones of white in this elegant bedroom for a soothing yet passionate ambiance. The headboard is simply stunning and very French, and the concentric circles on the false ceiling make for a quirky appeal here.
A Zen-like calm pervades the earthy and white tones of the spacious and airy terrace, thanks to the pebbled stretches, patches of manicured green grass, and lush potted plants. The gazebo with its arty pillars is perfect for enjoying outdoor dinners or simply unwinding amidst nature.
Hope you enjoyed exploring this opulent, artistic and intelligently designed penthouse.