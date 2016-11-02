Decorating your house. Don't make these 7 mistakes!

Whether it is about picking out a new fabric for the curtains or determining the new color for the kitchen walls, playing as an interior designer is nice, but not easy always.

No matter how much we try and do our best, most of the houses seem far from the interiors in the magazines. Maybe we let ourselves get carried away easily by the latest trends and follow something too new for our own feelings and creativity? Anyway. Unfortunately, there are no rules that dictate how you should decorate your home, but there are a number of missteps that most of us make.

We have put them here for you in a row! So, do your best to avoid them…