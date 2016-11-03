Traditional house 1600 sqft for 42 lakhs + plan

A true characteristic of good home design is that it can work well in almost any part of the world, with minor modifications to suit the local conditions. This home built in Poland by professional architects has a distinctly European feel. However, the modern style can look right at home even in India.
Today, we showcase this house and its plans to provide inspiration to those who are looking at building an affordable contemporary home.
The total built up area of this home is just 1600 square feet that include a garage, in addition to an open plan living, dining and kitchen as well as three bedrooms, two dressing rooms, two bathrooms, a pantry and a laundry room. The house is constructed using ceramic blocks and plaster with the ceilings reinforced with concrete slabs. The construction cost, including labour charges, works out to around 42 lakhs.
The view of the house from the front showcases the modernity in its design, with white walls, decorative brick and wood creating a stunning image. The front door in placed in the centre and is flanked on either side by the garage and the kitchen.
The stylish kitchen has a window in the corner that frames beautiful garden views. The highlight is the breakfast bar located on an island counter. The innovative design makes it seem like a floating table.
The dining area is placed next to the kitchen and has an airy feel with floor-to-ceiling glass windows presenting views of the lush landscaping outdoors and providing access to the terrace. The modern design theme is carried through by the neutral colour palette and a spectacular geometric chandelier in black.
The living room is linked to the dining area, but can also be accessed through the corridor leading from the main entrance. It has a cosy feel with wood panelling on one of the walls as well as a fireplace built into a stone clad wall.
The thoughtful inclusion of a toilet on the ground floor is convenient for guests and also helps to maintain privacy on the first floor. The toilet is more than just a powder room and includes a shower panel.
The two children in the family have identical rooms on the first floor, which are linked by a shared dressing area and bathroom.
The master bedroom is surprisingly small compared to the children’s rooms. However, it makes up for the lack of space with a luxurious walk-in closet with separate his and hers sections.
Although the space in the master bedroom is limited, the design maximises the available area to incorporate dressers as well as a built-in desk under the wall-mounted TV.
The main bathroom is spacious and has a glass shower stall, tub as well as separate his & hers basins. The laundry room is located next to it.
The ground floor plan reveals the elegant terrace that presents an option to enjoy the outdoors. Besides the open-plan living, dining and kitchen, this floor has the garage, guest toilet, a boiler room and a corridor leading from the main entrance to the social spaces.
The second floor has three bedroom and two bathrooms, in addition to two separate dressing areas and a passageway. The design cleverly works around the restriction imposed by the sloping roof by placing the dressing rooms and the laundry in the areas with low ceiling height.
For more designs and plans for modern homes, see this ideabook.