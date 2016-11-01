A Traditional and Furnished 2 BHK Family Home in Bandra

Bandra, the upmarket suburb of West Mumbai has caught our attention today with this distinctly earthy, cosy and quirky home. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Design Kkarma, this abode makes lavish use of wood, bamboo and natural stone to make a visual impact like none other. Comfy and stylish furniture pairs with unusual decorative accents, soothing lights and unique designs for a living experience which nurtures and inspires. We were also happy to note that practicality has not been compromised in the process of beautifying the residence.
Rich and dark wooden flooring, inviting seating, spotless white upholstery and a couple of vibrant artworks make this living space extremely soothing and welcoming. Large windows allow sunlight and fresh air to flood the area, while a couple of tall polished bamboos flank the low-lying settee for a quirky touch.
We adore how the gleaming bamboos have been artfully used to mount small masks for decorative purposes. What a unique way to deck a room without wasting floor space.
The wall behind this quirky armchair features a window with sliding shutters. When open, it allows you to take a peek into the bedroom or vice versa. The wooden ledge is perfect for displaying pretty knickknacks.
The beige kitchen countertop is a uniquely wavy affair which lends a fluidic feel to the cosy and warm space. Contemporary appliances and sleek storage units make cooking an enjoyable experience here. A neat niche at the end of the countertop has been custom-built to house the washing machine as well.
Irregularly shaped stone slabs in rich and contrasting tones of brown deck this bathroom for a refreshingly earthy and quirky appeal. The modish black WC stands out nicely against the stony environs, while the window ledge above it helps in organising toiletries. Now let’s take a closer look at the pitted stone sink on the left.
The grey stone pedestal sink looks simply grand against the stone laden wall and fills the bathroom with a rustic charm. The copper taps also left us impressed, while the round mirror softens the jagged edges of the stone slabs subtly.
Earthy and rustic accents, creative decor ideas, warm hues, quirky elements and a general air of cosiness make this residence a sight for sore eyes.