A Traditional and Furnished 2 BHK Family Home in Bandra

Justwords Justwords
Residence at Bandra, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Asian style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Bandra, the upmarket suburb of West Mumbai has caught our attention today with this distinctly earthy, cosy and quirky home. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Design Kkarma, this abode makes lavish use of wood, bamboo and natural stone to make a visual impact like none other. Comfy and stylish furniture pairs with unusual decorative accents, soothing lights and unique designs for a living experience which nurtures and inspires. We were also happy to note that practicality has not been compromised in the process of beautifying the residence.

Warm and inviting

Residence at Bandra, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Asian style bedroom
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence at Bandra

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

Rich and dark wooden flooring, inviting seating, spotless white upholstery and a couple of vibrant artworks make this living space extremely soothing and welcoming. Large windows allow sunlight and fresh air to flood the area, while a couple of tall polished bamboos flank the low-lying settee for a quirky touch.

Unusual decor

Residence at Bandra, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Asian style living room
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence at Bandra

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

We adore how the gleaming bamboos have been artfully used to mount small masks for decorative purposes. What a unique way to deck a room without wasting floor space.

Secret window

Residence at Bandra, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Asian style bedroom
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence at Bandra

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

The wall behind this quirky armchair features a window with sliding shutters. When open, it allows you to take a peek into the bedroom or vice versa. The wooden ledge is perfect for displaying pretty knickknacks.

Making waves

Residence at Bandra, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Asian style kitchen
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence at Bandra

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

The beige kitchen countertop is a uniquely wavy affair which lends a fluidic feel to the cosy and warm space. Contemporary appliances and sleek storage units make cooking an enjoyable experience here. A neat niche at the end of the countertop has been custom-built to house the washing machine as well.

Stony splendour

Residence at Bandra, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Asian style bathroom
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence at Bandra

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

Irregularly shaped stone slabs in rich and contrasting tones of brown deck this bathroom for a refreshingly earthy and quirky appeal. The modish black WC stands out nicely against the stony environs, while the window ledge above it helps in organising toiletries. Now let’s take a closer look at the pitted stone sink on the left.

Unique touches

Residence at Bandra, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Asian style bathroom
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence at Bandra

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

The grey stone pedestal sink looks simply grand against the stone laden wall and fills the bathroom with a rustic charm. The copper taps also left us impressed, while the round mirror softens the jagged edges of the stone slabs subtly.

Earthy and rustic accents, creative decor ideas, warm hues, quirky elements and a general air of cosiness make this residence a sight for sore eyes. Here’s another tour to inspire you further - Arty Touches for a Trendy Kolkata Apartment.

The Beautiful Family Home in Mumbai
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


