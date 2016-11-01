A Beautifully Furnished Duplex in Visakhapatnam

Beige-hued marble tiles add oodles of warmth and comfort to this stylish and modern bathroom. A strip of mosaic tiles break the monotony of beige, while modish sanitary wares pepper the space with creamy whiteness.

This Visakhapatnam bungalow is not just classy, but cosy, warm and sensible as well. For more ideas, take another tour - A Stylish and Modern Bangalore Apartment.