A Beautifully Furnished Duplex in Visakhapatnam

The industrially thriving port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh is home to many lovely beaches and this sophisticated bungalow on VIP Road as well. Designed creatively and tastefully by the interior architects at Ark Architects & Interior Designers, this subtly lavish residence brings together trendy and comfy furnishing, earthy hues and contemporary designs nicely. Vibrant colours pop up here and there as well, along with customised artistic touches. Storage solutions are sleek and modern in nature, while the ambient lighting in every room soothes the senses.
The stylish den with its semi-circular dark teal couch is a delightful place for indulging in good movies or family time. The beige cushions dotting its length complement the marble floor wonderfully, while a couple of colourful artworks add fun to the space.
Sleek wooden accents and brown couches in different earthy shades lend warmth and cosiness to the spacious living area. The marble floor and creamy white walls balance the earthiness of browns, while the elephant-shaped legs of the coffee table make for an ethnic touch here. A white and ornate latticed screen delicately separates the living space from the dining, without hampering the home’s openness.
The geometrical patterns adorning the partition are more clearly visible now, and you can see how neat shelves pepper the structure for displaying artefacts. Flanked by a sleek sideboard on one side and elegant drapes on the other, the dining arrangement looks regal and inviting.
A stylish and slightly segregated headboard, a smooth and dark wall-to-wall closet and plush purple armchairs are the things which draw our attention when we enter this bedroom. Floral patterns on the cushions and window screen make for visual interest, while the semicircular contour of the false ceiling adds extra pizzazz to the space.
A sunny yellow bedspread and patterned pillows make this bedroom a very positive and energetic space. Delicately patterned wallpaper, a rich red rug, and a classy wooden closet which flaunts grains with panache steal the show here.
Beige-hued marble tiles add oodles of warmth and comfort to this stylish and modern bathroom. A strip of mosaic tiles break the monotony of beige, while modish sanitary wares pepper the space with creamy whiteness.
This Visakhapatnam bungalow is not just classy, but cosy, warm and sensible as well.