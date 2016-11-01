Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Beautifully Furnished Duplex in Visakhapatnam

Justwords Justwords
Bunglow at VIP Road, ARK Architects & Interior Designers ARK Architects & Interior Designers Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

The industrially thriving port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh is home to many lovely beaches and this sophisticated bungalow on VIP Road as well. Designed creatively and tastefully by the interior architects at Ark Architects & Interior Designers, this subtly lavish residence brings together trendy and comfy furnishing, earthy hues and contemporary designs nicely. Vibrant colours pop up here and there as well, along with customised artistic touches. Storage solutions are sleek and modern in nature, while the ambient lighting in every room soothes the senses.

Arty and playful den

Home Theatre ARK Architects & Interior Designers Modern media room Furniture,Property,Couch,Table,Comfort,Interior design,Lighting,Living room,Building,Flooring
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Home Theatre

ARK Architects & Interior Designers
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers
ARK Architects & Interior Designers

The stylish den with its semi-circular dark teal couch is a delightful place for indulging in good movies or family time. The beige cushions dotting its length complement the marble floor wonderfully, while a couple of colourful artworks add fun to the space.

Warm and ethnic

Hall ARK Architects & Interior Designers Modern corridor, hallway & stairs vizag architect,vizag interior desig,interior vizag
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Hall

ARK Architects & Interior Designers
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers
ARK Architects & Interior Designers

Sleek wooden accents and brown couches in different earthy shades lend warmth and cosiness to the spacious living area. The marble floor and creamy white walls balance the earthiness of browns, while the elephant-shaped legs of the coffee table make for an ethnic touch here. A white and ornate latticed screen delicately separates the living space from the dining, without hampering the home’s openness.

Elegant dining

Dinning ARK Architects & Interior Designers Modern dining room vizag architects,vizag interior
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Dinning

ARK Architects & Interior Designers
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers
ARK Architects & Interior Designers

The geometrical patterns adorning the partition are more clearly visible now, and you can see how neat shelves pepper the structure for displaying artefacts. Flanked by a sleek sideboard on one side and elegant drapes on the other, the dining arrangement looks regal and inviting.

Cosy bedroom

Bunglow at VIP Road, ARK Architects & Interior Designers ARK Architects & Interior Designers Modern style bedroom Furniture,Comfort,Building,Interior design,Floor,Wood,Decoration,House,Flooring,Real estate
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Bunglow at VIP Road

ARK Architects & Interior Designers
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers
ARK Architects & Interior Designers

A stylish and slightly segregated headboard, a smooth and dark wall-to-wall closet and plush purple armchairs are the things which draw our attention when we enter this bedroom. Floral patterns on the cushions and window screen make for visual interest, while the semicircular contour of the false ceiling adds extra pizzazz to the space.

A happy space

Bedroom ARK Architects & Interior Designers Modern style bedroom
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Bedroom

ARK Architects & Interior Designers
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers
ARK Architects & Interior Designers

A sunny yellow bedspread and patterned pillows make this bedroom a very positive and energetic space. Delicately patterned wallpaper, a rich red rug, and a classy wooden closet which flaunts grains with panache steal the show here.

Earthy refreshment

Bath ARK Architects & Interior Designers Modern bathroom Plumbing fixture,Tap,Property,Sink,Bathroom,Lighting,Interior design,Shower head,Floor,Flooring
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Bath

ARK Architects & Interior Designers
ARK Architects &amp; Interior Designers
ARK Architects & Interior Designers

Beige-hued marble tiles add oodles of warmth and comfort to this stylish and modern bathroom. A strip of mosaic tiles break the monotony of beige, while modish sanitary wares pepper the space with creamy whiteness.

This Visakhapatnam bungalow is not just classy, but cosy, warm and sensible as well. For more ideas, take another tour - A Stylish and Modern Bangalore Apartment.

6 important home essentials according to Vastu Shastra
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks