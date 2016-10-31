Your browser is out-of-date.

A 3000 Sqft Modern Bangalore Apartment

Justwords Justwords
Loading admin actions …

Spread over an area of 3000 square feet, this luxurious and tasteful apartment in Bangalore will surely inspire you immensely. Bold hues, arty patterns, cosy furnishing and elegant lighting join forces to fill this home with a subtle sense of grandeur and loads of personality. Premium quality materials including wood, stone and mirror have been used creatively along with customised decor pieces to make stunning style statements around every corner. Read on to know more about this gorgeous creation by the interior designers and decorators at Kriya Living.

Arty touches

The living space is delicately separated from the foyer and prayer nook with the help of a customised laser cut partition inspired by Greek motifs. The classic combination of white and wooden hues lends elegance to this design element, while sandstone wall cladding on the right makes an opulent impact.

Mind-blowing foyer

Tiered and softly glowing pendant lights, sleek mirror panels on the ceiling, and a royal purple high-backed chair infuse the foyer with drama and luxury. The gleaming console unit is a black lacquered affair with matte-finish gold detailing, and contrasts the delicately patterned champagne-hued wallpaper nicely. The mirror on the wall is a quirky collation of separate pieces, and adds glamour to the space.

Modern prayer nook

Rendered with glossy veneer surfaces and a backlit false ceiling featuring ornate cut-outs, this prayer nook is extremely stylish and peaceful. The marble floor adds a dash of opulence to the setting, while a tiered base beneath the wall holding images of deities contributes to visual depth.

Glamorous entertainment

A glossy backlit black panel holds the TV and jazzes up the warm sandstone wall at the same time. The wall-mounted console underneath it is sleek, black and shiny as well. A modish and low-lying coffee table, a bunch of vibrant flowers, and a trendy pendant lamp add more visual interest here.

Colours and patterns

We love the midnight blue sofas and the way they stand out against the cream and beige environs. Zigzag, stripes and arty checks on the cushions contribute to the pattern play here, while the sunny yellow tripod lamp lends a dash of fun. Floral patterns on the rug and sheer drapes make for a dreamy atmosphere in the living space.  

It’s inspiring how creative patterns, unique design accents, innovative use of mirrors and pops of vibrancy can make a home a stunner. Check out another home tour for more inspiration - A 2BHK Apartment in Fairmont Towers Bangalore.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


