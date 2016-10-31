A 3000 Sqft Modern Bangalore Apartment

We love the midnight blue sofas and the way they stand out against the cream and beige environs. Zigzag, stripes and arty checks on the cushions contribute to the pattern play here, while the sunny yellow tripod lamp lends a dash of fun. Floral patterns on the rug and sheer drapes make for a dreamy atmosphere in the living space.

It’s inspiring how creative patterns, unique design accents, innovative use of mirrors and pops of vibrancy can make a home a stunner. Check out another home tour for more inspiration - A 2BHK Apartment in Fairmont Towers Bangalore.