Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small houses

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
casa IZ, NonWarp NonWarp Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Loading admin actions …

Accept it or not, staircases are the most vital part of a house, connecting us to the hard to reach areas. Just a little experiment with designs and shapes of stairs will let you improve the functioning of the house remarkably.

Homeowners often complain about the compact size of the house and lack of decoration ideas associated with it. But, do you really think that beauty of a place is limited by size and shape? 

Not so true, since even the tiniest corner of the house can be turned into a dazzling one and these 18 staircase  examples below justify it in elegance.

​A wooden staircase at the entrance filled with elegance

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni

Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

Regardless of the simplicity of design, the dark shaded stairs hold an amazing charm.  By adding brightness to the side of stairs, the designers have maintained the modern look of this house diligently.

​Wavy and Adapting to Space

Un gioiello abitativo perfettamente integrato nel suo habitat naturale., Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Barra&amp;Barra Srl

Barra&Barra Srl
Barra&amp;Barra Srl
Barra&Barra Srl

A warm transition has been used here to create a link between multiple spaces. The wooden staircase and metallic setting combine quite adequately with the rest of the colors and decorations.

​Metal and Glass Brings in the Light

SCALE IN VETRO, NORD SCALE NORD SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
NORD SCALE

NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE

Nothing can be better than this stair design, when you want to save some space.   Framed with metal and glass, this crystal stair design is that x-factor that we try to find in every architecture.

​Narrow steps to optimize space

VILLA NURIA, construcciones y reformas Viguera construcciones y reformas Viguera Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
construcciones y reformas Viguera

construcciones y reformas Viguera
construcciones y reformas Viguera
construcciones y reformas Viguera

Decorate your stairs with textured marble as in this house. A simple design here has been transformed into a presentation of elegance. However, you should not forget anti-slip tapes.

​Multifunctional Staircase: For a small study

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Studio Mieke Meijer

Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer

Why not think out of the box and create a surreal space? You can create a small study out of the stair space.

​Practical Lights make up for space

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Practicality lets you have a better arrangement in even the smallest corners. Moreover, a practical solution for this home lets the décor come out with the desired charm.


​Circular and Modern

Attico all'Aventino, Blocco8 Architettura Blocco8 Architettura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Blocco8 Architettura

Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura

Helix designs let you reveal the beauty secrets from every angle of the stairs. Lights embedded on the sides of the wall complements the work and it’s nothing less than a warm and cozy setting.

​In one stretch

Rekonstruktion Kapitänshaus Born/Ostsee, Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten

Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten

Being a lightweight material, wood is known for its flowing capacity, but if combined with right metals, the result can be as fantastic as this house.

​Invisible and Enticing

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

The perfect combination of brightness, purity, and color. If you want to surprise your guests with heavenly décor, then this is just the choice.

​Tight and Bright

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

For the wood lovers, playing with lights is the simplest trick to add variation around the stair

​Fine Barandal and Floating Steps

Bingham Avenue, Evening Hill, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Bingham Avenue, Evening Hill, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

It’s wooden again and we won’t question why. Wood has always been the most desirable material when it comes to stair construction. Mix it right with the metals to get some exquisite results.

​White Color: the ally of tight spaces

Main staircase William Gaze Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
William Gaze Ltd

Main staircase

William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd

Glossy white has been the best choice when you have a lack of space. The designers of this house went with traditional banister and carpets to bring in the classic touch.

​Pure Minimalism

027甲府 I さんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

For compact spaces, go for minimalist designs. For instance, all you have here are a few lines on the white wall mixed with functional aspects.

​Experimental Design

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

This is quite an interesting showcase of dimensions. The staircase is bent on the axis to create a bridge between both the portions of the house.

​Guardrails and glass staircase in two sections

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe

BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

Without subtracting the space, the glass here recreates the modern appeal of this house.

​Concrete and Marked Inclination

casa IZ, NonWarp NonWarp Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
NonWarp

NonWarp
NonWarp
NonWarp

All you have in this room is concrete and lighting. The pendant lights hanging by the side of the stairs is amazing to have in this compact space.

​Freshness Abound

Appartamento Milano, Padi Costruzioni Padi Costruzioni Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Padi Costruzioni

Padi Costruzioni
Padi Costruzioni
Padi Costruzioni

To represent elegance, you won’t always need square meters. Just the dimension and aesthetic can define the charm.

​Simply Done

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Go for something as simple that your neighbor had never thought of and it will create a sensation for sure.

We hope you liked these designs, keep browsing and follow us for more simple yet divine ideas.

Last minute hacks for Diwali decoration
Which one of these staircase designs inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks