18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small houses

Accept it or not, staircases are the most vital part of a house, connecting us to the hard to reach areas. Just a little experiment with designs and shapes of stairs will let you improve the functioning of the house remarkably.
Homeowners often complain about the compact size of the house and lack of decoration ideas associated with it. But, do you really think that beauty of a place is limited by size and shape?
Not so true, since even the tiniest corner of the house can be turned into a dazzling one and these 18 staircase examples below justify it in elegance.
Regardless of the simplicity of design, the dark shaded stairs hold an amazing charm. By adding brightness to the side of stairs, the designers have maintained the modern look of this house diligently.
A warm transition has been used here to create a link between multiple spaces. The wooden staircase and metallic setting combine quite adequately with the rest of the colors and decorations.
Nothing can be better than this stair design, when you want to save some space. Framed with metal and glass, this crystal stair design is that x-factor that we try to find in every architecture.
Decorate your stairs with textured marble as in this house. A simple design here has been transformed into a presentation of elegance. However, you should not forget anti-slip tapes.
Why not think out of the box and create a surreal space? You can create a small study out of the stair space.
Practicality lets you have a better arrangement in even the smallest corners. Moreover, a practical solution for this home lets the décor come out with the desired charm.
Helix designs let you reveal the beauty secrets from every angle of the stairs. Lights embedded on the sides of the wall complements the work and it’s nothing less than a warm and cozy setting.
Being a lightweight material, wood is known for its flowing capacity, but if combined with right metals, the result can be as fantastic as this house.
The perfect combination of brightness, purity, and color. If you want to surprise your guests with heavenly décor, then this is just the choice.
For the wood lovers, playing with lights is the simplest trick to add variation around the stair
It’s wooden again and we won’t question why. Wood has always been the most desirable material when it comes to stair construction. Mix it right with the metals to get some exquisite results.
Glossy white has been the best choice when you have a lack of space. The designers of this house went with traditional banister and carpets to bring in the classic touch.
For compact spaces, go for minimalist designs. For instance, all you have here are a few lines on the white wall mixed with functional aspects.
This is quite an interesting showcase of dimensions. The staircase is bent on the axis to create a bridge between both the portions of the house.
Without subtracting the space, the glass here recreates the modern appeal of this house.
All you have in this room is concrete and lighting. The pendant lights hanging by the side of the stairs is amazing to have in this compact space.
To represent elegance, you won’t always need square meters. Just the dimension and aesthetic can define the charm.
Go for something as simple that your neighbor had never thought of and it will create a sensation for sure.
We hope you liked these designs, keep browsing and follow us for more simple yet divine ideas.