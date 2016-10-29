18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small houses

Accept it or not, staircases are the most vital part of a house, connecting us to the hard to reach areas. Just a little experiment with designs and shapes of stairs will let you improve the functioning of the house remarkably.

Homeowners often complain about the compact size of the house and lack of decoration ideas associated with it. But, do you really think that beauty of a place is limited by size and shape?

Not so true, since even the tiniest corner of the house can be turned into a dazzling one and these 18 staircase examples below justify it in elegance.