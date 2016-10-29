Modern Houses: 10 ideas that will transform your entrance hall

Does the entrance of your house showcase your style? If not, then it should.

What lies inside the house is secondary, as the first impression is made from the very entrance of the house. So, when you plan to renovate your home the next time, pay attention to the entrance by picking out the right elements.

Mirrors, furniture, woodwork and shelves, there is a lot to choose from when it comes to decorating the entrance hall. To help you proceed with this daunting yet fascinating task, here we have the 10 spectacular examples: