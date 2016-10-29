Modern Houses: 10 ideas that will transform your entrance hall

Does the entrance of your house showcase your style? If not, then it should.
What lies inside the house is secondary, as the first impression is made from the very entrance of the house. So, when you plan to renovate your home the next time, pay attention to the entrance by picking out the right elements.
Mirrors, furniture, woodwork and shelves, there is a lot to choose from when it comes to decorating the entrance hall. To help you proceed with this daunting yet fascinating task, here we have the 10 spectacular examples:
The entrance hall will show how organized you are as a person and if you want to leave a good impression, make sure everything is in place.
Go for furniture with good storage capacity; you can start by picking out elegant cabinets and cupboards.
The functionality of the doors showcases your overall practicality. At first, check if the front door is inevitable as this is the path letting your guests in. If there is a large hallway with sitting arrangement in it, you can always go for an oak door. Opt for decorations that subtly mix with the beauty of the surrounding.
Nothing can defy the charm of green plants, and the best part is, they can be placed without much consideration. Acting as a decorative element on the front door plants with sleek branches can be placed to make the space impressive. The wood-paneled entry here provides a perfect balance between the space.
Do you want to lead the way to your beautiful house? Take the stairs. Such arrangement certainly creates the sense of leadership when you have your guests around. The ladder in this house is the starting point and to improve the charm you have to go for right elements placed at the right place. Also, don’t forget to paint the house from time to time to maintain the aesthetic value of the house.
Just a look at the images, and it captivates your mind and soul. Images at the entrance are a great way to include striking and creative magnetism. Eclectic designs and bright images on the wall here make the place absolutely stunning.
Hanging lights definitely imparts personality to the entire space. Use it to your advantage so that you can beautify the space with bright lights. At the entrance, go for dark furnishing elements and let the rest of the house speak of vibrant lights. Even the embellishment on the wall is exquisite; we can’t stop appreciating.
We truly love the huge lamps hanging by the side of the stairs. The catch here is – it is illuminating two places at the same time. Just one addition and the entire place has been transformed into a delicate and modern hall. Creativity always has a place in such entrance; hence you can go for varying lights.
The same style seats here bring the sense of balance in this entrance. Even the use of mirrors and lamp liven up the environment.
If you want your guests to keep the dirt outside, give them a proper space to keep their footwear outside. It is not just going to add an aesthetic value to your house, but will also keep the place hygienic.