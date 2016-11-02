5 Modern houses with the blueprints to get ideas!

Blueprints are the first step towards making your dream home a reality as they outline every graphic detail of the building in a multidimensional manner. Architects first build the multidimensional diagram based on space available in such a manner that it meets majority of basic demands that one may require from a residential building. If the house being constructed or renovated is a single family dwelling then it can be customized to suit specific requirements and depending on space available, size of room/s can be increased or decreased.

During construction of apartments too, architects or builders provide multidimensional pictures of entire building and of individual apartments. During this time, home buyers can ask specific questions about actual dimensions to scale drawings to have a better understanding of the size of rooms, cupboards, shelves, windows and other essentials. In this idea-book we have compared five blueprints to actual buildings to help our readers get a rough idea about how drawings translate into reality.