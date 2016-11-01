The Beautiful Family Home in Mumbai

Every house has a story to say. The story of the people residing there! The job of the designers and architects is to restructure and give a shape to the family’s story. Indra Hira the interior architect in Mumbai has done exactly that. The Futuristic design technique, a perfect blend of tradition and modern approach of living, green open space and fluid inner spaces, this bungalow has everything that a family looks forward to after a hectic day. A serene and comforting house to call a home!
The clean unconventional cutting edge design and the large glass panels that have replaced the brick, have created a home that is flooded with natural lights in the day and brings down the stars during night. Neatly kept flower pots are adding color to enhance its beauty.
First look and we know that it is not an ordinary home with a typical design. Shaped like a ship’s deck, the exterior is striking and impressive. The glass railing on the terrace the cool cream color, the shining marble floors and the welcoming doors, it gives us a glimpse of what to expect inside.
A classic combination of wooden and cream color, white marble flooring, minimal furniture and captivating lights, it’s enough to enhance the mood for romance.
Wooden floor, hidden lights from above, an open kitchen concealed with a glass wall and a simple dining table, there is nothing elaborate here. It is the simplicity that is making it an elegant dining room.
A big screen, relaxing chairs arranged in theater style and diffused lighting; what else do a family needs when they want to enjoy a movie together. This Home theater is creating a perfect theater for the family!
The cutting-edge design, glass shower panel, soothing colors of the floor and walls and above all the fascinating mirage of lights; this modern and mischievous bathroom instantly grabs the attention.
It’s a dream to have a courtyard in modern homes. Isn’t it? This small yet spacious courtyard with a green patch, sitting area for morning or evening tea and a view from each room of the house keeps the family connected.
