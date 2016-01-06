Style Check: Armchairs for Living Rooms

Modern furniture is often characterised by its lack of decoration, sleek lines and bold colours. This does not sound like the sort of style that produces comfortable and relaxing armchairs. This armchair has broken this assumption. This amazing armchair was made by Arikbensimhon in Israel. It seems less like an armchair and more like the driving seat in on of Star Trek's Starfleet Ships. It combines comfort with a modern design. Using reflective silver materials to a retro design it creates a product that will feel at home in any modern house. Match these chairs with a black and white themed room to really accentuate the impact of these chairs. Don’t be afraid to use these chairs in other rooms such as the bedroom. Children will love the space age fun of these armchairs. See other items form Arikbensimhon here.

When choosing furniture for living areas it is important to consider all requirements against all options. One important things to consider is the size of the room. Very large rooms, or smaller rooms can benefit from armchairs. These armchair ideas illustrate just how versatile armchairs can be in living areas. With so many styles, materials and designs, there is bound to be one for every style. Don't restrict yourself to conventional armchairs, take a risk and try a modern design.