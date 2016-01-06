Style Check: Armchairs for Living Rooms

The living room of a house is where people spend most of their relaxing time. It is therefore important that the design of the living room is made with the needs, styles and comfort of the residents in mind. One of the biggest design decisions in the living room is furniture. There are many things to take into consideration.. What style is the room? What will best suit the requirements of this household? What size furniture can fit into this room? Arm chairs are often underrated pieces in a living area, but they can be very functional and stylish pieces. If you have limited space for a sofa, consider two armchairs for reading and relaxing. Have a look at these arm chair ideas for inspiration.
Balance is very important when designing living areas. Consideration should be made as to where furniture is placed and how two pieces of furniture work together. When deciding where to place furniture in a room, consider where most of the activity will be based and where most of the traffic will travel. It will not be practical to have armchairs in the thoroughfare between rooms. Having balance in a room is essential. These chairs illustrate this well. These chairs balance each other well in terms of their colour, design and placement. Positioned near the entrance of a house, these chairs invite the guest inside, offering them a comfortable and cosy place to sit. These chairs are also wonderful examples of functional chairs. Their low backs allow ample over the shoulder light for reading, or for simply relaxing for a night in with good food and friends.
It has become increasingly popular to have themed rooms in houses. These themes have become more specific in recent times. People have dedicated whole rooms to sports teams, favourite films and their hobbies. This is an enjoyable way to present a passion to the world. This armchair is a good representation of this. The Union Jack, used in this armchair, is a British icon as well as the British flag. In recent years it has proved to be a popular motif in design circles. Used as either one piece in a collection, or a single piece in your interior design, this armchair is a great addition. Don’t be afraid to use bold pieces such as this in your spaces. Place it in the bedroom, or next to navy, red or white furniture to make this piece really stand out.
Have you ever wondered how the powerful and influential people in the world live? What are their houses like? What sort of furniture do they have? In the evenings what chair does Barack Obama relax in to read the newspaper? In my imagination, this chair is the one. This spectacular chair is made by Teknia Estudio in Spain. It exudes the style and presence of an executive chair with the comfort of an armchair. It’s soft leather studded head rest promises a comfortable seat whatever the occasion. Paired with an equally stylish footrest, this combination must be the envy of the neighbours. This chair and footrest would be well suited to a traditional library setting. However, don’t restrict you imagination with this piece, use it to add style and sophistication to any room. For more products from Tekniaestudio see here.
In today’s technology mad world, there is often a desire for the simple ways of old. A life without phones, remote controls, ipods, gps and such. Many people are finding the simplicity of retro designs attractive and appealing. Designs from the 1950s are often the most popular of the retro options. This chair is a great example. This is a very simple, yet stunning Danish style armchair. It represents the simple, elegant lines popular in furniture of that time. The turquoise colour is beautiful. This piece would definitely set the style for any room. Place this with other simple, yet stylish Danish furniture to feel like you’ve stepped back in time. This chair was made by The Quad Woodworks in South Korea. For more details about their other products see here.
The ultimate goal of any interior design project is to create an environment that is comfortable, stylish, functional and a representation of those who reside within it. When making decisions about the interior design, many hours are spent searching for what will be the best option to satisfy all of these requirements. However, it is during the shopping process that we are often confronted by items that tempt us to make impulse purchases. Items that we see, fall in love with and must have, despite them not being in our design plan. This chair fits neatly into this category. This amazing armchair looks more like a floating cloud than an armchair. Made from a transparent plastic frame, filled with cushions of a variety of sizes. This fun armchair would be a great addition to the bedroom, the living areas, or even the kids bedroom.
After deciding on a theme for you décor, the next step is to choose the furniture. When looking for furniture for a country cottage theme, it is often difficult to find furniture that fits the theme. New furniture looks too modern and antique furniture can seem too old fashioned. This armchair is the perfect fit. The colour and print are warm, yet fresh and alive. The style is classic and timeless. This is a completely versatile piece that would fit in any living space. Curl up with a book in front of an open fireplace, relax by a sunny window reading a favourite book, or drink tea with friends in the conservatory.
Modern furniture is often characterised by its lack of decoration, sleek lines and bold colours. This does not sound like the sort of style that produces comfortable and relaxing armchairs. This armchair has broken this assumption. This amazing armchair was made by Arikbensimhon in Israel. It seems less like an armchair and more like the driving seat in on of Star Trek's Starfleet Ships. It combines comfort with a modern design. Using reflective silver materials to a retro design it creates a product that will feel at home in any modern house. Match these chairs with a black and white themed room to really accentuate the impact of these chairs. Don’t be afraid to use these chairs in other rooms such as the bedroom. Children will love the space age fun of these armchairs. See other items form Arikbensimhon here.
When choosing furniture for living areas it is important to consider all requirements against all options. One important things to consider is the size of the room. Very large rooms, or smaller rooms can benefit from armchairs. These armchair ideas illustrate just how versatile armchairs can be in living areas. With so many styles, materials and designs, there is bound to be one for every style. Don't restrict yourself to conventional armchairs, take a risk and try a modern design.