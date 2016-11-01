Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Amazing Interior Door Ideas for your Home

전주 인테리어 리모델링, 인벤트 디자인 인벤트 디자인
Interior doors are an essential element to secure and define the limits of a room or area. They play an important role, more than you might have imagined and realized. While they appear to be a minor element in the grand scheme, the truth is that they can add architectural details and style to your house. As they are something we use multiple times a day, doors create a tactile experience leaving a significant impression. 

Closing a solid wood door, for example, feels very different than closing a hollow door made of synthetic materials. Here are 7 interior door designs that will amaze you to the core.

1. Wooden Divine

If you always love rustic looks then this might be your idea of perfection. For a house with modest details, beautiful and simple doors can add enough interest to make space feel more stylish and specific. Even if your home boasts of significant architecture, such doors can complete and complement your designs.

2. Single Panel Black and White Door

Single panel doors are an excellent pick for small room or compact space. A black and white door, like the one shown above, can add beauty and signature style to your room. However, if you have a brightly painted house then it might not be the right choice. Use matching show piece or rug to enhance the spirit of the room.

3. Handsome Solid Wood Door

While the regular single panel doors are quite boring for many, you must not forget that a little research and professional help can bring great variants to your options. A solid wood door with little carving will do no harm to your pocket but will steal the limelight from the plain walls towards it.

4. Sliding the Beauty

Having wide entrance to a room is impossible with panel doors. You can handle such situations with sliding door. A sliding door will work as room divider when opened in half and can completely cover the room whenever needed. The best part is that they shrink to the size and width of the wall when not needed. Opt for simple architecture like the one above.

5. Glass with Woods

Woods in brown shades are not a great choice if you love elegance and perfection. While they look raw and rustic, if you pair them with glasses, the outputs are quite different and satisfactory. For example, this white door with half section fitted with glasses is so apt for this white and beige room. The sleek table on side looks equally delicate as the theme of the room.

6. Sheer Glass for Class

If your internal door is heading towards a balcony or pathway then experiment with pure glass doors or the one framed in woods. They add volume to the room, let you view outside the room and they look classy! Wipe them regularly to keep the charm alive for long time.

7. Multi Panel Check design

One more variation to the list that breaks the monotony of the room, multi-panel doors are in vogue now. The check design in wood and semi-transparent glasses create a lighter feel but provide proper security and privacy to the inside area. You can also use curtains to cover the glasses for extra layer of privacy. 

