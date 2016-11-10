4 Steps to Transform and Renovate an Old Kitchen

The best part of the design is the way it provides easy access from the enclosed kitchen to the dining area so that meals can be served hot from the stove to the table. An island counter takes centre stage in the dining section. It has a sink in a corner, while the rest of the counter is left floating so that there’s ample leg room for the family while they are seated for meals. The counters, storage cabinets and appliances are arranged in an L-shaped layout along the walls to provide room to walk comfortably around the dining counter.

The highlight is the luminous ceiling with multiple spotlights shining down on the dining area, infusing warmth into the ambiance. The designers have also used a modern colour palette with dull grey on the countertops, contrasted by darker coal on the cabinets. The shiny steel legs under the floating counter as well as white paint on the walls pull together a sophisticated kitchen that is comfortable, cosy and contemporary.

