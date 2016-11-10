4 Steps to Transform and Renovate an Old Kitchen

If you are wondering how to renovate your old and dull kitchen to make it a modern masterpiece, we’ve got the perfect example to inspire you. Today, we put the spotlight on a kitchen in France renovated by professional architects. Taking the home owner’s wishes into consideration the available space has been utilised to create two separate areas within the kitchen for cooking and dining, but the spaces are also connected and synergistic.
Let’s take a look at this sophisticated kitchen to discover how it transformed into a modern beauty.
As you can see from the photograph, the previous version of the kitchen was designed purely for functionality, but even then, it was too cluttered for comfort! The cooking range in the corner was not ideal as there was insufficient space for the chef to move around. Additionally, there was not much workspace on the counter as it was stacked with appliances and tools. There was also no place for the family to sit down and enjoy meals together. It badly needed a makeover!
This photograph, which was taken during the construction phase, shows the slow transformation. You can see a number of changes being made, including the wires hanging overhead indicative of ambient lighting being added. The division of the space into two separate areas using glass is also apparent. The old wooden floor has been covered with tarp to protect it from scratches and blemishes.
In this photograph, you can see the new kitchen upon completion. The result is so modern and elegant that it’s impossible to find any traces of the older version. Fulfilling the owner’s wishes, the kitchen has been divided into two areas by using glass panels to separate the space. Through the glass, you can see the enclosed area in the corner that is the cooking zone, where the owner can experiment with recipes and flavours in a quiet environment. Although it is in a separate section, the glazed panels link the two spaces into a single cohesive unit.
The best part of the design is the way it provides easy access from the enclosed kitchen to the dining area so that meals can be served hot from the stove to the table. An island counter takes centre stage in the dining section. It has a sink in a corner, while the rest of the counter is left floating so that there’s ample leg room for the family while they are seated for meals. The counters, storage cabinets and appliances are arranged in an L-shaped layout along the walls to provide room to walk comfortably around the dining counter.
The highlight is the luminous ceiling with multiple spotlights shining down on the dining area, infusing warmth into the ambiance. The designers have also used a modern colour palette with dull grey on the countertops, contrasted by darker coal on the cabinets. The shiny steel legs under the floating counter as well as white paint on the walls pull together a sophisticated kitchen that is comfortable, cosy and contemporary.
