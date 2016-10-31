A Beautiful Family Home in Mahim, Mumbai

This distinctly rustic bathroom impresses with a Zen-like appeal and a stylish WC adorned with vibrant floral prints. The colourful WC spices up the arty stone and pebble surroundings, while vintage style fixtures lend lots of charm to this space.

What a beautifully earthy, innovative, eco-friendly and vibrant home! Natural materials have been combined and used with taste for long-lasting visual impacts.