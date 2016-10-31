A Beautiful Family Home in Mahim, Mumbai

Our search for design inspiration has brought us to Mahim today, a neighbourhood in Mumbai. Chiefly rendered with wood, cane and stone elements, the warm earthiness and elegant rusticity of the abode is unsurpassable. Louvre shutters add a whole new edge to the windows and storage units of this abode, while sleek but curvy designs make for some fluidic appeal in almost every room. Sudden pops of vibrant hues and playful patterns in unusual places are other notable aspects to watch out for. Read on to find out why this creation by the interior designers and decorators at Design Kkarma is so special.
Neat and earthy-hued stone tiles on the floor and cane and wooden furnishing make the living and dining spaces warm and welcoming. The dining chairs are elegantly crafted, while colourful cushions add spice to the sofas in the living area. White Louvre shutters for the windows as well as the cabinets under them make for a vintage and quaint ambiance here.
Note the uniqueness of the top of the coffee table… it’s essentially a cross section of a tree trunk and makes a stylish, organic statement with flair. Vibrant artworks deck the peach-hued wall on the right, while neat cabinets and console units offer adequate storage room everywhere. The TV has been fashionably positioned inside a sleek niche, and can be viewed while relaxing or dining with equal ease.
Earthy tones dominate the kitchen as well, with a curvy peninsula stealing the show. We especially love how the stylishly curved shutter conceals the shelves at the end of the peninsula. A wave-like wooden strip equipped with practical hooks help in mounting pots and pans against the wall, and adds to the sensuous quotient of the kitchen.
Curves make their presence felt along the top of the niche that accommodates the washing machine, as well as the sink countertop. Louvre shutters conceal oodles of storage space for organising dirty laundry, cleaning supplies and so on.
This tall storage unit surprises with its vibrant medley of blue and yellow patterns on the cabinet doors. A desk equipped with small, floating glass shelves divide the cabinets on the top and bottom, and looks very practical and trendy.
This distinctly rustic bathroom impresses with a Zen-like appeal and a stylish WC adorned with vibrant floral prints. The colourful WC spices up the arty stone and pebble surroundings, while vintage style fixtures lend lots of charm to this space.
What a beautifully earthy, innovative, eco-friendly and vibrant home! Natural materials have been combined and used with taste for long-lasting visual impacts. Check out another tour for more ideas - Arty Touches for a Trendy Kolkata Apartment.