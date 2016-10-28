A 1200 sq ft Family Home in Ahmedabad

Welcome to Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat and home to the famed Gandhi Ashram on the western bank of Sabarmati River. Here we will explore a distinctly earthy and tranquil abode full of organic and nature-friendly elements. Wood in different forms, shapes and sizes dominate the cosy and soothing interiors, making for creative and unique touches. Rendered by the talented interior designers and decorators at Design Kkarma, this home redefines urban living by helping us connect with our ethnic roots.
A simple but stylish wooden door makes for an inviting entry into this residence, while a sleek and sensible cabinet stands by to organise shoes, coats, umbrellas and bags. The gleaming, earthy-hued floor leads you further inside the home, where you catch a glimpse of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait on one wall and a slim and arty glass accent on another wall.
The exquisite and exclusive coffee table in the living space took our breath away with its natural appeal. It’s essentially a solid tree stump decked with large leaf-like protrusions on the top. What a conversation starter, right?
This sleek wooden bench makes a stylishly organic statement, fitted with cross sections of tree trunks along its border. The soothing and warm colours of the wall and floor make for a welcoming setting as well.
The round top of the dining table flaunts a quirkily wavy edge on one side for an unusual and impressive look. The patterned surface below the glass is very eccentric too, and lends a dash of playfulness to the solid and trendy wooden chairs.
With a uniquely wavy countertop like this one, who wouldn’t want to cook lavish meals in this kitchen? The dark colour of the countertop contrasts the creamy whiteness of the wavy cabinets and drawers too, while sober and light hues dominate the rest of the environment.
A glorious red bedspread, maroon cushions and a red floral artwork add life and oodles of energy and passion to this simple yet elegant bedroom. The wavy contours of the bed remind us of the kitchen countertop, while the sleek and fuss-free closet promises easy organisation.
A treated tree trunk holds the beautiful ceramic washbasin in this inviting bathroom, while an irregularly shaped countertop adds to the visual appeal. Lemony yellow and large tiles adorn the wall for a homely feel, with marble lending elegance to the floor. What an eco-friendly way to freshen up!
The organic and rustic elements of this serene and comfortable home have inspired us enormously. Take another tour for more ideas - A Stylish and Modern Bangalore Apartment.