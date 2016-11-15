20 Beautiful exterior designs for small houses

Facades help to give your home a special feature that makes it stand out from the other houses in the neighbourhood. For larger homes, a stunning façade is easy to design as there’s no restriction on space for creating a grand or imposing look. However, for smaller homes, it takes innovative design to come up with exceptional facades that are memorable.
Homify has put together this ideabook with photos of 20 beautiful facades that are perfect for small homes.
