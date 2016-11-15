Your browser is out-of-date.

20 Beautiful exterior designs for small houses

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
CASA FLH, lab arquitectura lab arquitectura Minimalist houses
Facades help to give your home a special feature that makes it stand out from the other houses in the neighbourhood. For larger homes, a stunning façade is easy to design as there’s no restriction on space for creating a grand or imposing look. However, for smaller homes, it takes innovative design to come up with exceptional facades that are memorable.

Homify has put together this ideabook with photos of 20 beautiful facades that are perfect for small homes.

1. Partially screened, creating a stunning play of light and shadow

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Single family home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

2. Full privacy with interiors completely safeguarded from external views

homify Minimalist houses Stone White
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Vertical divider between the garage and the pedestrian access – distinctly modern!

Yuriria, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

4. Melange of textural highlights – stone cladding, wood, glass and white walls

San Marcos, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

5. Charmingly traditional with brick and tiles painted white

Re:Toyosaki, coil松村一輝建設計事務所 coil松村一輝建設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所
coil松村一輝建設計事務所

6. Stand-out design uses varied textures and contrast colours, including bright red!

Casa Habitación. Amézquita Córdova, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos Modern houses
810 Arquitectos

810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos


7. Create beauty with an irregular shape when the home is built on limited space

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

Check out this ideabook for unique designer touches to an urban home.

8. Contemporary design that is open to the garden

Fenster zur Natur, Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt Minimalist houses
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt
Bermüller + Hauner Architekturwerkstatt

9. Refreshingly rustic with wood, stone and tiles complementing the yellow wall

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style houses Stone
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

10. Minimalist design with texture provided by cladding as well as the grooves between the wall tiles

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

11. A blank canvas with geometric shapes and neutral colours – modern and minimalist

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist houses
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

12. Flat façade that houses a garage, with a curved wall at the side adding uniqueness

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

See more ideas for walls.

13. Unusually elongated, presenting an extra-tall façade with depth provided by the wood clad entrance

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist houses
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

14. Compact façade that uses visual symmetry to stunning effect

Casa Nacarino-Pozo, EPG-Arquitécnico EPG-Arquitécnico Modern houses
EPG-Arquitécnico

EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico
EPG-Arquitécnico

15. Windowless beauty with interesting niche lookouts and a covered garage

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist houses
Nan Arquitectos

Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

16. Tall rectangular block in a, eye-catching bright shade

Precio de las casas modulares prefabricadas, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Modern houses
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

17. White walls present soft and almost unnoticeable breaks in the façade

Valle 239, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

18. A simple façade with a floating block doubling up as a roof for the porch

Casa Zaragoza, Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto Modern houses
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto
Abraham Cota Paredes Arquitecto

19. The unmatched warmth of exposed brick with modernity added by glass and metal

homify Asian style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Stark industrial look created by concrete with windows and grills adding style to the design

CASA FLH, lab arquitectura lab arquitectura Minimalist houses
lab arquitectura

lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura
lab arquitectura
8 Modern and elegant ideas to use stone in your house
Which is your favourite facade design from these options? Reply in the comments.


