A Studio Apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Residence in Lokhandwala, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Lokhandwala is a large and bustling neighbourhood in Mumbai, and today, it has caught our attention with a stylish and snazzy home rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Design Kkarma. Artistic and quirky furnishing, use of vibrant hues and futuristic lighting make living in this abode a pleasure. Read on to find out how simple but creative ideas can yield eye-popping results.

Snazzy living space

Residence in Lokhandwala, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Modern style bedroom Couch,Property,Building,Table,Interior design,Comfort,Wood,Floor,Living room,Flooring
The beautifully illuminated and curvy contours of the false ceiling add pizzazz to the simple yet lavish living space. An elegant sectional peppered with silky and velvety turquoise cushions promise plush seating, while a sleek coffee tables with ornate wrought iron legs add pizzazz to the area. Trendy and soothing pendant lights hang from a corner to bathe the living zone with calm and dreaminess.

Vibrant and pretty dining

Residence in Lokhandwala, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Modern living room
The vibrant orange-yellow wall on the left add dollops of liveliness and colour to the chic dining space of the home. The large glass window at the end features both drapes and a projector screen to cater to your various moods, while a long and sleek sideboard makes organising essentials convenient. The dining table is a glass-topped and wrought iron beauty surrounded by stylish wrought iron chairs with cream-hued seats.

Quirky is in

Residence in Lokhandwala, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Modern style bedroom
The living room entertainment unit is a quirky affair with a sleek wooden design which begins straight, but drops suddenly before curving back to a straight line again. Paired with the vibrant and bold wall, it makes quite a style statement.

A different angle

Residence in Lokhandwala, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Modern style bedroom
When you admire the entertainment unit from another side, you notice the quirky play of straight lines which unite to create a closed storage unit as well as an open shelf. The curvy accent lighting along the wall is striking too.

More eccentricity

Residence in Lokhandwala, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Modern style bedroom
The storage cabinet above the living room entertainment unit hints at the unending love for quirk the owners nurture. Designed with dark wooden laminate and glass, this piece delights with its curiously shaped doors. The left half displays artefacts, while the right half is devoted to storing things you don’t want guests to see.  

What a charming, contemporary and lively home with sleek and unusual touches! It focuses on aesthetics, comfort and playfulness with equal flair. Here’s another tour you might like - A 2BHK Apartment in Fairmont Towers Bangalore.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


No, Thanks