A Studio Apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai

The storage cabinet above the living room entertainment unit hints at the unending love for quirk the owners nurture. Designed with dark wooden laminate and glass, this piece delights with its curiously shaped doors. The left half displays artefacts, while the right half is devoted to storing things you don’t want guests to see.

What a charming, contemporary and lively home with sleek and unusual touches! It focuses on aesthetics, comfort and playfulness with equal flair.