Ideas and secrets to reduce the humidity in your home

When a family,couple or individual moves into a house owned by them, it is done with a long term plan of staying there for at-least a few decades if not for generations. But if the construction quality is low or the house has not been made keeping in mind the environmental conditions of the area then problems can occur. Though construction materials used around the world for making residential buildings are usually the same there are certain treatments that are given to them during construction to make them suited to the local environment. Humidity is one such factor which can lead to health problems if it is low or high within the house and can also cause structural damage.
In this techically advanced world there are several methods to maintain right level of humidity within the house which have been explained here in detail.
If the house is located in a place with extreme weather conditions during summer and winter which necessitates maintaining temperature at a certain level then insulation is very critical to avoid condensation on water pipes and tanks. To protect loss of heat or cold, both caulking and weatherstripping of windows and ventilators can be done that will also help to keep out moisture.
Glass wool within sheets of glass on windows can help to insulate the house during winter while glass wool blankets on water pipes and wires will reduce condensation. To avoid water accumulation in basements during rains ensure that the region around the foundation slopes away from it.
Setting up the right kind of ventilation for homes specifically in areas with high level humidity is very critical to keep it free of excess moisture related hazards. Ventilation can be done through strategically placed doors, windows, chimneys and air vents. To remove excess humidity during summers ventilation can be enhanced with exhaust and ceiling fans. In locations like kitchen and bathroom where water is used almost around the day for various activities, extra effort has to made to reduce humidity and moisture in the air. While ventilator fans can reduce steam related moisture, windows can help bring in cool air to reduce humidity. Homes with attics should have both vents and attic fans to reduce moisture during summer and winter.
House plants provide twin benefits of enhancing the aesthetics of the house with their colors and improving the environment by absorbing toxic gases.But though plants absorb water from atmosphere and also work as air filters they usually exhale more water than they absorb. So ideally house plants should be placed close to doors, windows or vents that can help in keeping the moisture levels low within the house.
While tropical plants like English Ivy, Boston ferns, Spider plant and Philodendron are best for damp areas like bathrooms and kitchens, Lucky Bamboo and Cast Iron plant can be kept anywhere around the house in dry soil with indirect light.
If you are constantly plagued by humidity and moisture related problems in the house like moss or peeling paint during changing seasons then it is best to install moisture sensors in the walls of those areas . These can alert you when moisture is beyond acceptable levels and a dehumidifier automatically switches on to reduce the excess. Even though excess humidity is a problem, right levels are essential to reduce dust related allergies and asthmatic symptoms.
An airconditiong system also helps to control humidity and circulate dry air. Current airconditioning systems
with
Split technology contain both heating and dehumidifiers that can help to control the moisture
and humidity in the room if the door is kept closed after the airconditioner is switched on. This technology
can also help in controlling expenses for setting up a seperate dehumidifier.
Moisture retention has been a perennial problem since humans started living in the first homes made of mud and stone. Those solutions consist of simple measures like large windows to bring in fresh air and circulate damp air out and using covered vessels during cooking help to maintain humidity. Other remedies like ventilators, air vents, skylights and attics have to be designed during construction.
We hope these ideas have helped to solve excess humidity problems at home