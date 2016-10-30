Simple and stunning trasformation of an ordinary balcony

Our houses are life, although our family and our loved ones are due to be closed in these sweet memories places with spiritual values, that will break us from nature. Living in rural areas and countryside is advantageous in this respect. The houses will be large as well as accompanies by a big garden.However, people living in large cities are not so lucky. First, they are forced to live in smaller apartments because of the growing population. Even in areas where children can play is limited to the playground. An alternative to this is to have a cottage where you can enjoy plenty of nature. However, most people have no savings enough to buy a second home, especially young people.If your current home is not found in the garden, then a good idea to turn to the balcony.
Balconies are areas of great potential. By establishing a connection with the outside world, we can utilize small and large balconies. Small balconies can become a good corner to relax. Today our project covers the same aspect. We are going to witness the transformation by professional of a sobby and ordinary balcony to a beautiful piece of nature. Let's start you are finished.
Being a nice outdoor area, as seen in the picture, is quite far from the balcony. Especially the stains on the flooring due to the collection of rainwater formed at the center. This one is in an ugly state. Let's see how it was after the conversion?
The squalid balcony looks fantastic now. Now put your feet inside with a coffee can, if you wish to read the book here. Of course, some reaping changes were made to make a difference. The difference is not only in the furniture and accessories. For example, the first floor was renovated. You are wrong if you think this process is costly.The raised floor is very easy to renew places. You only need to place your balcony with plastic tile purchase.
You probably did not noticed them because of the same color as that of walls. This beautiful white lanterns with a nostalgic look are hanged in a very aesthetic way. Almost all the balconies, even if the lighting romantic candle light, become much more effective than the mechanical cold lighting lamps. There are other candles on the balcony. We will see them in pictures.
Keep the pink petunias, without a doubt, the most important of the elements that beautify balconies. Flower beds in white nd yellow will also work great.
The balcony was not touched, but the blank white walls were embellished with decorative accessories to add. For example, it is practical to place two small wall shelves for pots attached to a wall. Pots must mention the election. Cans of colorful stripes to resemble silver-colored box has been resolved by drawing to give a cute look. Vegetables, such as peppers, are also planted flowers with hanging outside the box in different sizes. Candles outside the plant are also here. Finally, the shelf in one of the Sun word emphasizes the theme of the balcony.
Thanks to all of the items do not appear when viewed from the balcony on the upper floors. The colorful flowers and the umbrella are the only things visible from lower level and thus, gives nice vibes.
A small table with a plastic chair under the potted wall shelves is placed aptly. This is an ideal corner to read a books. The artificial fur placed to make and decorate a chair more comfortable look brilliant. The table looks glamorous with a bright yellow color.
