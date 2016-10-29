7 beautiful ideas to enlighten the festive mood

Created by Deepaakula design, interior designers & decorators in Hyderabad, this unique candle holder is made out of used bangles and can easily be fabricated in your own house. As they say creativity has no boundaries, this candle holder exemplifies the above saying. All you need to create this beauty is a used set of bangles, preferably in different colours, joined together and filled with wax. You can further decorate it with your creativity, but even this minimal setup is enough to create a spectacular beauty. This holder radiates beautiful, colourful light that fills the entire house with love and prosperity.