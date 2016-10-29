7 beautiful ideas to enlighten the festive mood

Festive season is round the corner, especially in India. Navratri is going on in full swing, which will soon be followed by Dussehra and then the much awaited festival of lights; Diwali. With the onset of the festival season, the entire nation goes on a cleaning spree with is then followed by extreme decorative indulgences. People decorate their houses profusely with candles, rangolis and traditional lights to welcome Diwali with full vigour and enthusiasm. Homify brings you some unique ideas to embellish your home like never before, in this festive season.
Floor murals have been much in demand lately. They are basically an easier way to make rangoli, which is a floor decoration art mainly practiced in India during festivals. For this festive season, you can make use of these exquisite designs to welcome Goddess Lakshmi with complete devotion and joy. The ceramic flowers are fitted with LED diyas that glow for a long time and exude pure bliss. Having a different design for your front gate, entrance and puja room will create a marvelous effect to enhance the festive season.
It is believed in India that Diwali is the day when goddess Lakshmi visits your house and bestows her blessings of wealth and prosperity. This is the reason, all the entrances are kept open and perfectly lit to welcome her in the most special way. This house celebrates a traditional Diwali by brightening up the entrance with the softness of earthen diyas. Along with flowers and rangoli, you can arrange and rearrange the patterns according to your creativity.
The scented candles serve a dual purpose. They spread a visual as well as an aromatic charm. These scented candles are perfect for a living room or a bedroom. They can be extensively used during the festive season to enlighten the festive mood manifold. A perfect Diwali gifting item, these will indeed make this festival memorable for you and your family. The colourful designs and golden tips make these candles perfect for display even after the wax has finished brightening the whole house with love and bliss.
Created by Deepaakula design, interior designers & decorators in Hyderabad, this unique candle holder is made out of used bangles and can easily be fabricated in your own house. As they say creativity has no boundaries, this candle holder exemplifies the above saying. All you need to create this beauty is a used set of bangles, preferably in different colours, joined together and filled with wax. You can further decorate it with your creativity, but even this minimal setup is enough to create a spectacular beauty. This holder radiates beautiful, colourful light that fills the entire house with love and prosperity.
This is another way of using candles to glorify your house during this festive season. Small or long arrays of similar candles light up the whole house with their charm and beauty. They might appear small in individuality, but once lit together, cast a wonderful magical spell.
Lanterns are the traditional Indian candle holders. This particular design is made out of rustic, weathered metal that gives the perfect look of the earlier days. You can use different types of candles and diyas inside this lantern that will not only brighten your house but also fill the air with complete festival cheer. Hang them on your entrance and terrace to create a unified effect, perfect for this Diwali season. If you're excited to make your home look the best this diwali, here's a secret ideabook exclusively for you : This Diwali- Decorate your home like a bride!
Aromatherapy is the best therapy and scented candles are the best supporters of this divine notion. These magic candles not only light up the entire space, but also fill it up with an infectious fragrance that will transport you to a different world. The scented candles are a beautiful bedroom inclusion that imparts a sense of class and fills the air with freshness with a fragrance of your choice. They exude warmth and coziness and are perfect for this festive season too.
Another unique and inexpensive way to make candles yourself is using glass bowls. We all have been using glassware in the traditional way of serving and dining. Here is the slight twist that makes use of same glassware for decoration purposes as well. All you need to do is arrange the glass bowls in your favourite patterns and fill them with either wax or wax diyas. Just light them up to create a holistic environment that is pure, divine and enriching.