​8 convenient laundry room designs

Kitchen and utility area have been the talk of the town lately. In today’s world when space is becoming a big constraint, designer’s advice you to combine the two rooms together as one. This not only saves a lot of space, but also makes this part of the house a secluded functional area. Now all the big machines like dishwasher, over, washer and dryer are combined in one place thus making the house clutter free.

