8 Beautiful brick work designs for the patio

Your patio might be a place where you would be spending the majority of your time at home. But it surely is a place which you look forward to when you want to charge up your inner batteries. For this very reason, designing your patio thoughtfully with a suitable brickwork design is something which cannot be ignored. Like every other domain possibly known, Homify brings some of the most amazing and thoughtful brickwork designs which you could implement while designing or redesigning your patio to make it that extra bit more special.
Who says you need to buy a car to enjoy the sun-moon roof? All you need to do is to implement this glorious Mexican design in your patio and you will end up having sun-moon roof in your humble abode. The pure stone, brickwork on the floor of the patio does wonders to the overall theme of the patio making it more of a contemplation area of your home. The magnificent cacti placed get their much deserving attention. You are just this design away from enjoying those starry nights while you relax on a cot in this amazing patio design.
This design speaks of nothing other than simplicity and sense. The concept of the flowing outdoor curtains along with the false roof from the same fabric is not just great but a rather unique idea. The yellow flavour added to the outside brick walls from this gives an instant feeling of being in a sunflower while enjoying the filtered sun as you relax and rejuvenate yourselves.
This three dimensional brick work gives you an instant sense of connection with nature as you take a dip in the infinity pool. The asymmetric assembly of the bricks on the outside wall is highlighted with the darker shades of stones used to line up the wall. The darker shades of the stones work nicely with the crystal blue water of your precious pool. The lush green natural background coupled with this beautiful stone, brick wall and the blue water does nothing other than accentuate the inner desire of going green.
This well laid and systematic brickwork design works well with the tall large residences. This brickwork design makes sense where you would want to highlight the outdoor furniture in your patio or the outdoor lush green garden full of carefully chosen exotic planters. The bright and light toned bricks are a great option if the area gets lots of rainfall most of the year as the light colour tone contrasts amazingly well with the dark cloudy skies.
Talking about going the rustic way, there could not have been a better design than this one by IQ Glass UK, specialty contractors in UK. The outside boundary wall is not just lined with the brickwork but is rather made from the old fashioned aged bricks. The classic Porsche parked inside the simple and sober garage is doing nothing other than conveying the message loud and clear – “Old is Gold”. The black wrought iron fencing on the wall adds to the rustic magic.
This design is all about class and sophistication. Combination of light and dark tones bricks in the brickwork gives it a pronounced visual effect. The outdoor pillars in the patio too have the brickwork design in the lower one third, while the upper portion is lined with all-weather wood. This lovely combination is complemented by the brick styled floor tiles throughout the patio. The outside wall has the same asymmetric two toned brickwork design which looks sophisticated without being too ostentatious.
Simplicity, economical, and functional are the attributes of this brickwork design. This design is ideal for the city homes and apartments where extra space is nothing but luxury. Gorgeous, lush green climbers, rustic planters along with a simple outdoor round table and chairs gives a minimalist feel to the layout but at the same time gives you a sensible patio design to enjoy your evening coffee.
If living life King Size is something you don’t just aspire to do but believe in doing, then this brickwork design would suit you for your relaxation room in your farmhouse. Combine this design with large arch shaped panoramic windows and the wooden terrace and it takes you to that grandeur presence of royal living. Enjoy your favourite novels while you relish the splendid view while the indoor ambience pampers all your senses.
Amazed to see these stunning brickwork designs and looking for more ideas to decorate patio's, here's another ideabook you could refer : 5 perfect patio designs