​6 stunning curtain designs for large windows

This is a traditional pattern of colourful curtains that has been in use for decades and still maintains the same charm and elegance. The beauty of these curtains lies in the simple flowery design that is far from modernity, but exudes the same warm and cozy effect. The symmetrical plating on the sides along with the classic semi-circular design on the top creates the perfect drooping effect that reminds you of your memorable childhood days.

Looking to make this festive season special for your home and family?Here are more ideas for decorating your home differently: This Diwali- Decorate your home like a bride!