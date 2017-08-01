9 incredible ceiling designs for Indian homes!

True to its name, this ceiling design has much more to it than just a normal design. The round pattern with concentric circles is very cleverly designed to highlight the seating area beneath it. The beautiful dropping lights in the centre further deepen the sunken effect of the area and look absolutely mesmerizing in the dark. Apart from the circular segment, the entire ceiling is deigned to provide a subtle contrast to the bright wall décor.

For more creative ceiling designs, here's an ideabook you shouldn't miss out : Creative ceiling designs