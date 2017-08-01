9 incredible ceiling designs for Indian homes!

A ceiling is as integral part of the room as the wall and the flooring. Till recently, the ceilings were kept pretty simple and subtle. They were not given the due recognition they deserved. But, with the changing times and the advent of new technology and creative sensibilities, a ceiling is now considered an important part of the whole décor. To inspire you further, homify brings you some breathtaking ceiling designs that will make your house visually adept and inspiring for others as well.
This ceiling design is perfect for a bedroom where the interiors are kept subtle and the light is kept dim for a relaxing effect. This attractive ceiling design is created with the false ceiling pattern along with wooden beams that not only add to the design, but also are in perfect unison with the wooden interiors of the room. The concealed neon blue lighting along with the conventional white LED lamps exudes a soothing and peaceful environment in the room.
A stunning design that makes use of strategic patterns, pretty lighting and a sassy chandelier constitutes this false ceiling. The wooden cut work design on two slender glass panels not only looks trendy, but also allows maximum inflow of light. But what makes this design extremely special is the centrally placed wooden console that is made up of projecting rectangular and square patterns that brighten up the entire room with the inbuilt lighting. A stunning crystal chandelier further enhances the look.
Who says ceiling designs are only essential in living areas and bedrooms? This particular ceiling has been designed to synchronize with the interiors of a beautiful home theatre. The creativity of the designers in such a small area is absolutely noteworthy. They have created a false ceiling from the centre and have given it a perfect wooden supplement to go with the walls and the floor. Keeping in mind the home theatre aspect, effective lighting has been provided along the length of the square. A beautiful pair of rectangular chandeliers is also placed to provide the maximum brightness.
This design is entirely different from the others as it incorporates the use of metallic beams and supports as compared to the conventional wood. The ceiling is in line with the whole industrial theme and strikes the perfect chord with the washed sofa set and metallic stairs. Even the lighting is worth a mention as it does not employ the use of conventional chandeliers, instead uses small statement lighting just like in factories and warehouses for a finished effect.
Chequered floors have been prevalent since ages, how about creating the same effect on the ceiling! Yes, this particular design recreates the floor magic on the ceiling using the false ceiling technology. With the apt use of LED lamps and concealed lighting, this design keeps the entire room illuminated in such a way that it remains the exact centre of attraction every time someone enters this room. This design can even be used in smaller rooms as it gives an illusion of space.
True to its name, this ceiling design has much more to it than just a normal design. The round pattern with concentric circles is very cleverly designed to highlight the seating area beneath it. The beautiful dropping lights in the centre further deepen the sunken effect of the area and look absolutely mesmerizing in the dark. Apart from the circular segment, the entire ceiling is deigned to provide a subtle contrast to the bright wall décor.
This design is eye-catching and engaging at the same time. Totally apt with the overall theme of this milk parlour, the ceiling creates a 3-D effect of split milk or overflown milk. Smart and thoughtful lighting along the edges of the white space ensures brightness in this dark accented room. The interiors are deliberately kept dark to further intensify the glossy white light that seems like white clouds of goodness.
Designed by Bonito designs Bangalore, designers from Bangalore, this ceiling design is in the foyer area that basically acts as the intersection point of all the rooms of the house. The thick wooden beams, over the stained glass, create the effect of a false ceiling. This design is most suited to the foyer area as it spreads luminance in the entire house by allowing maximum inflow of natural light. A fancy statement lamp and concealed lighting along the stripes help the ceiling glow even during the night.
What is the point in having a fascinating ceiling if it has no colour. Colourful ceilings bring life and energy back into a bland room. There are various colour options that you can choose when making a choice for ceiling colour. Light colours make the space feel larger, and warm colour hues like orange and yellow make it more cosy. Depending on the purpose and function of the room, it is advisable to choose an approriate ceiling colour.