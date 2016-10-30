8 Kitchen Countertop Ideas for Indian Homes

While designing or renovating kitchens, importance should be given to the type of countertop that is most suitable for your specific needs. Of course, it has to be beautiful, but it needs to match the other elements such as the flooring, cabinets and appliances. Additionally, it should be easy to clean, hardy and moisture resistant. So, what are the various options from which you can choose?
Homify has put together 8 different ideas for countertops that are perfect for modern kitchens.
As one of the hardiest options for kitchens, granite can be used on the counters as well as on the walls to prevent them from getting stained from oil and grease splashes. It’s heat resistant, easy to wipe down, and has a lovely sheen that adds a classy look to the kitchen.
The best part is that granite comes in a range of colours from sleek black to grey with lighter grains, allowing you to match the shade that complements the rest of the décor in the kitchen. It looks perfect with wood, steel or laminates.
Marble has charming grains and a sophistication that elevates the look of any kitchen. Similar to granite, it comes in a range of colours and textures that can add beauty to the walls and counters. However, it comes with the disadvantage of being porous due to which it easily absorbs liquid stains.
Porcelain is another lovely option that can be used for the countertop as it is smooth and glossy. The material combines ceramic particles, glass and stone, so it’s durable and heat-resistant. It is ideal for an island counter that doubles up as a table top.
Black and steel is a popular combination for modern kitchens as they pull together a sleek look. Besides being aesthetically pleasing, black marble is also versatile as it can also match or contrast wood, ceramic or iron. Unlike a lighter shade of marble, it’s easy to maintain as the stains don’t show up.
While white marble can get stained easily due to its ability to absorb oil and other liquid spills, there’s no denying the charm that the natural stone brings to a kitchen. It helps to add brightness to a dark area and perfectly contrasts wood cabinetry and steel appliances. Take care to coat it to protect it against spills.
Known for strength and durability, compact quartz is the new trend for kitchen countertops. They come in several shades. However, they can’t handle extremely high temperatures. As long as you take preventive measures and don’t directly place hot pots and pans on the surface, they will serve you well.
Besides being a strong and heat-resistant material, grey granite countertops are perfect for modern minimalist homes with open kitchens as the colour blends with the neutral palette in the rest of the house to present a sophisticated image.
