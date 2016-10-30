8 Kitchen Countertop Ideas for Indian Homes

While designing or renovating kitchens, importance should be given to the type of countertop that is most suitable for your specific needs. Of course, it has to be beautiful, but it needs to match the other elements such as the flooring, cabinets and appliances. Additionally, it should be easy to clean, hardy and moisture resistant. So, what are the various options from which you can choose?

Homify has put together 8 different ideas for countertops that are perfect for modern kitchens.