11 Photos of a Rustic House to Inspire You to Build Yours

Casa CL
In this day and age, designing a rustic house is quite a challenge for architects since it has to incorporate sleek modern features. However, with innovative ideas and careful planning, it can be achieved, as this house in San Isidro, Argentina demonstrates. The house has rustic features that make it blend into its natural surroundings, but it still manages to include contemporary elements, making it a unique home.

Let’s take a tour and discover it for ourselves.

Traditional façade, but with geometric lines

The sloping roof, brick walls and large verandas are all features that are typical to traditional homes in the region. However, the design uses geometric lines to break away from the conventional structure to create a more contemporary look.

Airy with ample natural light

With the single-slope roof, the home has a double-height ceiling, and the inclusion of large windows at different sections of the exterior wall ensures that the interiors are naturally bright. A standout feature is the wraparound window in a corner, which adds a modern element to the design.

Integration of the indoors and the outdoors

One of the charming features of the design is the way it seamlessly integrates the indoor and outdoor spaces. Every bedroom opens on to the veranda, allowing one to step out and enjoy the views of the greenery.

Charming outdoor dining

The side flap of the veranda is used to create a cosy corner with a dining table and chairs that allow the family to enjoy their meals outdoors when the weather is good. It has a pergola-like feel with the wooden strips on the ceiling, which rest on a metal structure.

No better place to enjoy the sun!

The arrangement of the outdoor dining area is perfect for making the most of sunny afternoons over relaxed meals with family and friends.

Open-plan social areas

As seen from the previous photos, the bedrooms are all located in one half of the house, with their doors linking to the balcony. The other half has an open-plan design, which holds the common spaces – the living room, dining and kitchen – for socialising and entertaining guests. Even these spaces are designed to merge with the outdoors through the large windows.


Cleverly designed windows

Another interesting feature in this home’s design is the type of windows used in different spaces. The windows on the higher level of the double-height ceiling tip inwards to provide ventilation, but their placement at a height allows for maximising the wall space for decorating or storage. The windows are practically designed with a single wooden frame to facilitate easy cleaning.

Sophisticated open kitchen

The kitchen is done up with ultra-modern equipment and a neutral colour palette that gives it a contemporary feel. It has an island counter that doubles up as a bar, and has a beautiful hanging frame overhead for displaying glassware.

Rustic touches in the bath

While the bathroom has modern fixtures and fittings, it manages to bring in a rustic look with the exposed brick wall in the backsplash area of the wash basin.

Night illumination

The best view of this home is at night, with perfectly placed lighting fixtures highlighting the outdoors as well as the indoors to present a stunning image.

Night view of the rear of the home

The rear balcony too is lit up at night, with the lights shining on the brick façade to introduce a warm feel. Don’t miss the spotlight on the side wall that highlights the brick texture!

If you are a fan of rustic homes, check out A Beautifully Rustic Home.

The super 7 wooden houses
Which feature of this home is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


