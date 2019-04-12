Pooja rooms or prayer rooms are as essential as a kitchen or a bedroom in an Indian home. The pooja room is a sacred space of worship and prayer; it is a place where we conduct rituals to show honor and reverence to our gods. Pooja rooms are considered highly auspicious as they bring positive energy to a home and its inhabitants.

The pooja ghar or altar is established with idols of deities and adorned with fragrant flowers, oil lamps, and bells. We chant mantras and prayers, light up incenses and lamps, creating an oasis of calm where we join our hands in prayer to the gods in which our faith lies.

This article features various types of pooja room and pooja ghar designs which will suit every household, small and big. Space constraints and budget constraints have been taken into consideration here. We will also discuss some vaastu shastra tips for the pooja room.

Let's have a look at these 7 beautiful pooja room designs shall we?