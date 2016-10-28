Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Perfect grills for this weekend's BBQ

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Outdoor Cooler, Blastcool Blastcool Garden Accessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

Weekends are made for relaxation, and what better way to spend them than by having your friends and family over for a casual barbeque lunch? However, the hassle of setting up the in the garden and then putting it away once you finish, might make you think twice about it. Instead, how about building a permanent grill that lets you enjoy the outdoors without having to worry about stashing the equipment?

Homify has picked 10 ideas for building a perfect grill in your home.

1. Rustic brick oven

CASA DAS PRIMAVERAS, BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

If you have a covered terrace or veranda in your home, convert it into an outdoor kitchen by building a brick furnace that can be used for grills or even baking bread and pies. Install a heavy-duty fume extractor to ensure that the smoke doesn’t travel indoors. Setting up a granite bar counter presents a convenient option of serving piping hot food straight from the oven.

2. State-of-the-art outdoor kitchen

Giardino privato, Progetti d'Interni e Design Progetti d'Interni e Design
Progetti d&#39;Interni e Design

Progetti d'Interni e Design
Progetti d&#39;Interni e Design
Progetti d'Interni e Design

If you love to cook and consider yourself a bit of a gourmet chef, invest in a professional outdoor kitchen that allows you to indulge your creativity. Set up a counter with built-in grills, stoves and storage for your crockery and BBQ tools. Cover the area to protect the equipment, and arrange casual seating for your guests to enjoy a taste of your cooking in comfort.

3. Stone framed in wire

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel Garden Fire pits & barbecues
De Vuurtafel

De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

For a contemporary patio, where the structure might not be strong enough for heavy slabs of stone or concrete, creating a lighter grill with stones enclosed in a wire structure is a novel design idea. It can be used as a fireplace or a grill, presenting a cosy space where you can entertain friends and family.

4. All-weather kitchen

Un nuovo spazio per tutte le stagioni, Odue Modena - Concept Store Odue Modena - Concept Store KitchenBench tops
Odue Modena—Concept Store

Odue Modena - Concept Store
Odue Modena—Concept Store
Odue Modena - Concept Store

Weatherproofing is an important criterion for an outdoor kitchen that is exposed to the elements. Choosing the right material that can withstand any weather and providing partial shelter by placing it under a tree can help to protect the grill. Ideally, you should build it near the kitchen so that it’s easy to access ingredients and tools when you need them.

5. Open kitchen under a high ceiling

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Locating an outdoor kitchen in a covered patio or porch with a double-height ceiling is a great idea as it protects the grill from the sun and rain, while simultaneously providing the feeling of being outdoors, since the high roof gives the area an airy feel.

6. Rustic blends with modern

Outdoor Cooler, Blastcool Blastcool Garden Accessories & decoration
Blastcool

Outdoor Cooler

Blastcool
Blastcool
Blastcool

While old-fashioned brick ovens are great for retaining the temperature in grills and are easy to maintain, it’s always nice to introduce some modern additions to keep the open kitchen contemporary. This kitchen mixes the old with the new with a combination of traditional brick and contemporary steel. 


7. Fairy tale furnace

Fazzone camini, Fazzone camini Fazzone camini Rustic style garden
Fazzone camini

Fazzone camini
Fazzone camini
Fazzone camini

An outdoor kitchen doesn’t have to be merely functional. A whimsical furnace can add a touch of magic to the area. A mix of stone, cement and brick in this curved furnace makes it look like it belongs in a fairy tale.

Keep it bright

Outdoor Cooler, Blastcool Blastcool Garden Accessories & decoration
Blastcool

Outdoor Cooler

Blastcool
Blastcool
Blastcool

Of course, retaining the natural light as much as possible with partial covering or transparent roof tiles adds to the enchantment.

8. Covered kitchen extending into the yard

Casa de Tamboré, Silvana Lara Nogueira Silvana Lara Nogueira Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira

An option for protecting the open kitchen from the natural elements is to build it in a covered area with a sliding glass door that opens out into the yard. This helps to retain the heat of the grill, while the smoke can be sucked out by a powerful hood.

9. Dust-free and low-maintenance

Casa Caiçara, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

The charm of an outdoor kitchen comes with the difficulty of keeping it clean as it tends to get dusty.  Incorporate ample storage so that the tools can be stashed away and protected from dust. Additionally, keeping the surfaces clutter-free makes it easy to wipe down. Avoid light colours, and instead, choose darker tones of wood and brick to keep the area looking fresh for longer.

10. A complete outdoor space

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

When the home has a sufficiently large yard, you can integrate the open kitchen with an outdoor dining area as well as an open-air lounge, enhancing the concept of outdoor living. Besides, you’ll never be short of seating space while entertaining guests.

Check out this ideabook for more BBQ grills.

A 1200 sq ft Family Home in Ahmedabad
Which of these grills would be perfect for your home? Let us know in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks