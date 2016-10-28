10 Perfect grills for this weekend's BBQ

Weekends are made for relaxation, and what better way to spend them than by having your friends and family over for a casual barbeque lunch? However, the hassle of setting up the in the garden and then putting it away once you finish, might make you think twice about it. Instead, how about building a permanent grill that lets you enjoy the outdoors without having to worry about stashing the equipment?
Homify has picked 10 ideas for building a perfect grill in your home.
If you have a covered terrace or veranda in your home, convert it into an outdoor kitchen by building a brick furnace that can be used for grills or even baking bread and pies. Install a heavy-duty fume extractor to ensure that the smoke doesn’t travel indoors. Setting up a granite bar counter presents a convenient option of serving piping hot food straight from the oven.
If you love to cook and consider yourself a bit of a gourmet chef, invest in a professional outdoor kitchen that allows you to indulge your creativity. Set up a counter with built-in grills, stoves and storage for your crockery and BBQ tools. Cover the area to protect the equipment, and arrange casual seating for your guests to enjoy a taste of your cooking in comfort.
For a contemporary patio, where the structure might not be strong enough for heavy slabs of stone or concrete, creating a lighter grill with stones enclosed in a wire structure is a novel design idea. It can be used as a fireplace or a grill, presenting a cosy space where you can entertain friends and family.
Weatherproofing is an important criterion for an outdoor kitchen that is exposed to the elements. Choosing the right material that can withstand any weather and providing partial shelter by placing it under a tree can help to protect the grill. Ideally, you should build it near the kitchen so that it’s easy to access ingredients and tools when you need them.
Locating an outdoor kitchen in a covered patio or porch with a double-height ceiling is a great idea as it protects the grill from the sun and rain, while simultaneously providing the feeling of being outdoors, since the high roof gives the area an airy feel.
While old-fashioned brick ovens are great for retaining the temperature in grills and are easy to maintain, it’s always nice to introduce some modern additions to keep the open kitchen contemporary. This kitchen mixes the old with the new with a combination of traditional brick and contemporary steel.
An outdoor kitchen doesn’t have to be merely functional. A whimsical furnace can add a touch of magic to the area. A mix of stone, cement and brick in this curved furnace makes it look like it belongs in a fairy tale.
Of course, retaining the natural light as much as possible with partial covering or transparent roof tiles adds to the enchantment.
An option for protecting the open kitchen from the natural elements is to build it in a covered area with a sliding glass door that opens out into the yard. This helps to retain the heat of the grill, while the smoke can be sucked out by a powerful hood.
The charm of an outdoor kitchen comes with the difficulty of keeping it clean as it tends to get dusty. Incorporate ample storage so that the tools can be stashed away and protected from dust. Additionally, keeping the surfaces clutter-free makes it easy to wipe down. Avoid light colours, and instead, choose darker tones of wood and brick to keep the area looking fresh for longer.
When the home has a sufficiently large yard, you can integrate the open kitchen with an outdoor dining area as well as an open-air lounge, enhancing the concept of outdoor living. Besides, you’ll never be short of seating space while entertaining guests.
Check out this ideabook for more BBQ grills.