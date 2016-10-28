10 Perfect grills for this weekend's BBQ

Weekends are made for relaxation, and what better way to spend them than by having your friends and family over for a casual barbeque lunch? However, the hassle of setting up the in the garden and then putting it away once you finish, might make you think twice about it. Instead, how about building a permanent grill that lets you enjoy the outdoors without having to worry about stashing the equipment?

Homify has picked 10 ideas for building a perfect grill in your home.