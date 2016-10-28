10 wonderful concepts for Small Detached Homes

When you are looking for a vacation home or want a low-maintenance residence after retirement, a small detached house is the perfect option. Who wouldn’t like living in such a home and enjoying the intimacy and cosiness that it brings?!

Everyone’s idea of a small home might differ, ranging from a tiny bungalow of 150 square meters to a cottage that’s just 50-60 square meters. We’ve put together 10 design concepts for detached homes to help you get ideas for building your own. Some are bigger than others. A few have up to three bedrooms, while others follow an open-plan design. Take a look, and get inspired!