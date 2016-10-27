The Perfect Home for a Young Family

The beautifully textured walls of the small but pretty bathroom remind us of soothing ocean waves, and offer depth to the space as well. Stylish recessed lights shine over the sleek glass shower cubicle, the modish sanitary wares, and the minimalistic fixtures.

Despite being stuck with an area of only 52 square metres, this apartment shines with personality, good taste and sensible designs.