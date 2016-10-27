The Perfect Home for a Young Family

The port city of Odessa in southern Ukraine overlooks the Black Sea and is famed for its beautiful beaches and picturesque architecture. And it is here, that we found ourselves exploring a compact but extremely stylish apartment designed by the interior architects at Giovani Design Studio. Rendered exclusively for a young couple with a daughter, this home is trendy, functional and replete with cosy touches. Smooth surfaces, artistic touches, brilliant lighting, and sleek furniture help in accentuating the appeal of the abode, without causing a cramped feeling. The bright and lively daughter’s room will especially leave you impressed and inspired.
Gleaming beige cabinets complement the white environs of the kitchen, and help you to organise all culinary essentials with ease. The breakfast nook comprises of a round glass-topped table with quirky chrome legs and trendy white chairs, while an industrial chic black lamp hangs over the setting for soothing evenings. Artworks depicting culinary tools adorn the wall beside the sunny window to add a dash of fun to the space.
A plush grey sectional and an earthy-hued faux animal rug make the living space extremely cosy and inviting. Light stripes on the wall behind the couch, the painted panels and the vibrant orchids take care of aesthetic needs, while the chandelier and sconce lights add dollops of glamour. The study desk along with some sleek wall-mounted shelves has made good use of the corner as well.
Elegant shades of grey and dark wood join hands for a stunning entertainment unit with a layered effect. The TV has been mounted above a slim and trendy fireplace, which fills the room with delicious warmth.
Photographs of family, friends and places visited deck the right hand side wall of this slim corridor. On the left is a bank of sophisticated and smooth beige closets with mirrored strips running across their middles. What a brilliant way to bring storage solution and beautiful memories together under the bright glow of ambient lighting.
Gorgeous shades of pink infuse the daughter’s bedroom with zest and dreaminess. Stripes, circles and floral prints on the drapes, rug and day bed offer visual interest as well as depth to the room. Neat shelves, artworks, fun letterings and a tall whiteboard which encourages creativity complete the vibrant spirit of this space.
The beautifully textured walls of the small but pretty bathroom remind us of soothing ocean waves, and offer depth to the space as well. Stylish recessed lights shine over the sleek glass shower cubicle, the modish sanitary wares, and the minimalistic fixtures.
Despite being stuck with an area of only 52 square metres, this apartment shines with personality, good taste and sensible designs.