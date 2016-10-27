Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Perfect Home for a Young Family

Justwords Justwords
Квартира для молодой семьи, Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

The port city of Odessa in southern Ukraine overlooks the Black Sea and is famed for its beautiful beaches and picturesque architecture. And it is here, that we found ourselves exploring a compact but extremely stylish apartment designed by the interior architects at Giovani Design Studio. Rendered exclusively for a young couple with a daughter, this home is trendy, functional and replete with cosy touches. Smooth surfaces, artistic touches, brilliant lighting, and sleek furniture help in accentuating the appeal of the abode, without causing a cramped feeling. The bright and lively daughter’s room will especially leave you impressed and inspired.

Chic and modern kitchen

Квартира для молодой семьи, Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Minimalist kitchen
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

Gleaming beige cabinets complement the white environs of the kitchen, and help you to organise all culinary essentials with ease. The breakfast nook comprises of a round glass-topped table with quirky chrome legs and trendy white chairs, while an industrial chic black lamp hangs over the setting for soothing evenings. Artworks depicting culinary tools adorn the wall beside the sunny window to add a dash of fun to the space.

Fashionable and smart living

Квартира для молодой семьи, Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Minimalist living room
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

A plush grey sectional and an earthy-hued faux animal rug make the living space extremely cosy and inviting. Light stripes on the wall behind the couch, the painted panels and the vibrant orchids take care of aesthetic needs, while the chandelier and sconce lights add dollops of glamour. The study desk along with some sleek wall-mounted shelves has made good use of the corner as well.

Ultramodern entertainment

Квартира для молодой семьи, Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Minimalist living room
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

Elegant shades of grey and dark wood join hands for a stunning entertainment unit with a layered effect. The TV has been mounted above a slim and trendy fireplace, which fills the room with delicious warmth.

A memorable corridor

Квартира для молодой семьи, Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

Photographs of family, friends and places visited deck the right hand side wall of this slim corridor. On the left is a bank of sophisticated and smooth beige closets with mirrored strips running across their middles. What a brilliant way to bring storage solution and beautiful memories together under the bright glow of ambient lighting.

Time to play!

Квартира для молодой семьи, Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Minimalist nursery/kids room
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

Gorgeous shades of pink infuse the daughter’s bedroom with zest and dreaminess. Stripes, circles and floral prints on the drapes, rug and day bed offer visual interest as well as depth to the room. Neat shelves, artworks, fun letterings and a tall whiteboard which encourages creativity complete the vibrant spirit of this space.

Textured refreshment

Квартира для молодой семьи, Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Minimalist bathroom
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

The beautifully textured walls of the small but pretty bathroom remind us of soothing ocean waves, and offer depth to the space as well. Stylish recessed lights shine over the sleek glass shower cubicle, the modish sanitary wares, and the minimalistic fixtures.

Despite being stuck with an area of only 52 square metres, this apartment shines with personality, good taste and sensible designs. Check out another tour for more inspiration - A Stylish Home in Bangalore.

A small Flat with many Ideas to copy
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks