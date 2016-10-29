The super 7 wooden houses

A house surrounded by hills, covered with lush trees and greenery, the area look comfortable to live. The designer here has build the house to blend the wood with the natural surroundings. The roof designed is shaped like upturned and the modern style structure is a welcome. It also has advantages of proper air flow. To add some dimension, glass is used at windows.

Outside the garden, planting shrubs and pine trees with a beautiful form lifts up the beauty of this house.