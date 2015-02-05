Bathroom storage ideas

The bathroom may be the room in the house in which organisation plays the most important role. Because we are all somewhat rushed in the morning, every minute counts, we cannot waste time trying to find a dry towel or that new tube of toothpaste. In the ideal case, everyday items should be right at hand’s reach, but here we are often in a quandary, because we also want the bathroom to look clean and not cluttered. Today we look at some creations from our experts that can help remedy the situation, because they combine beautiful design with functionality. Let yourself be inspired by these different bathroom storage options.