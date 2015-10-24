​8 unique chandeliers for the dining room

Let’s be creative! The gorgeous art on the wall imparts a chic and feminine aura to this dining room. Now, a regular crystal chandelier would have been easily overlooked in the infectious beauty of this room. That is why, a black chandelier has been very thoughtfully placed in the centre to give a perfect contrast to the subtle interiors and maintain the same chic and sassy vibe in the room. This beautiful addition is truly intoxicating and enlightens the whole room with its supreme placement and bright shade.

Excited and looking for more chandelier designs for your home? Needn't worry, as we have yet another useful ideabook for you : Dazzling chandeliers. Happy inspiration!