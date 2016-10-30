A Luxurious Home in Bangalore for the Indian Family

The residence of Mr. Murali and Shridhar in Bangalore has been rendered with creativity and taste by the architects at Hasta Architects. Replete with ornately carved wooden accents, uniquely decorative wall panels, elegant furnishing and rich textures, the abode is a modern delight to live in. Sober and neutral tones, gleaming surfaces, futuristic lighting and premium quality building materials are other notable aspects of this home. Vibrant touches and metallic sheen pop up here and there for visual interest and to celebrate the exclusivity of the interiors.
Intricately carved backlit wooden panels take the living space ceiling to heights of style, while a plush brown sectional offers cosy seating. The scenic artwork on the wall and the trendy, minimalistic coffee table complete the look of this modern area, which leads to the kitchen and dining zones seamlessly.
Different materials and textures come together in the lavish dining space to make mealtimes enjoyable and intriguing. The decorative wooden panel on the ceiling finds its match in the wall panel composed of rustic stone and patterned surfaces. Concealed lighting heightens the beauty of the stones, while a stylish chandelier makes for a glamorous touch here. The white and chrome dining arrangement makes a striking statement against the wooden environs as well.
Rendered in rich tones of cream, brown, wood and black, the master bedroom is a soothing as well as luxurious vision. Beautiful patterns dominate the bedding, drapes and the wallpaper, while the bold rug adds extra pizzazz here. A lavishly comfy leather armchair and minimalistic coffee table keep the spirit of modernism alive in this bedroom.
The dressing nook for the master bedroom is an opulent combination of smooth wooden surfaces and mirrors. The warmth and richness of wood makes getting ready here a pleasurable experience, while a tall smartly lighted mirror helps you to admire yourself. Mirrored strips on the closet doors add extra glamour to this room, while neat shelves make organisation a dream.
The children’s bedroom features matching double beds with futuristically curvy contours and a metallic grey sheen. Lively patterns on the bedspreads, stylish handles for the modern closets, and a stunning layered false ceiling make this space inviting and loaded with personality.
The doors to the prayer room of this abode flaunt a golden sheen and the regal image of a large peacock, to make an opulent statement. The solid wooden frame is ornately carved as well, and reflective of the rich aesthetic taste of the owners. All in all, the effect is simply show-stopping.
