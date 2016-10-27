A Trendy 1BHK Mumbai Home

The suburb of Vile Parle in Mumbai has caught our attention today with a modestly-sized yet smartly planned and tastefully designed apartment. Chic and sensible furnishing, contemporary storage solutions, and sober hues make this home a cosy and convenient place for urban living. We especially love how ordinary design elements conceal surprises, which you will soon find out. Random dashes of vibrancy ensure that the residence looks lively and young. Credit for this intelligent creation goes to the interior architects at Dhruva Samal & Associates.
A stylish wooden coffee table and utilitarian bureaus add warmth and earthiness to the contemporary living space. Velveteen upholstery in grey makes the couch extremely plush, while a beanbag near the windows is perfect for those who want to unwind more casually. Boldly striped blue and grey drapes add pizzazz to the space.
The low-lying stools and table are ideal for grounded mealtimes or cosy chat sessions, while the peppy blue pendant light adds a vibrant touch. The wooden sideboard caters to storage needs beautifully.
Equipped with a smooth and sleek black countertop and spotless white cabinets, the kitchen looks extremely practical and inviting. A couple of wooden highchairs allow guests to converse with the chef while they enjoy drinks or snacks. While large windows welcome oodles of sunlight inside, the earthy-hued floor tiles promise warmth and comfort. The colourful mosaic tiles on the backsplash are particularly exciting.
Sober hues dominate the amply illuminated bedroom, which is an epitome of elegant simplicity. A dash of purple on the bedding however brightens things up, while a bank of floor to ceiling closets on the left provide adequate storage space. The wallpaper behind the bed is delicately patterned and sophisticated.
Were you expecting one of the closet doors to open up to reveal a bathroom? We weren’t! What a fun and aesthetic way to conceal private affairs from the eyes of the world.
This compact but stylish bathroom boasts of a golden sink that lends a dash of glamour to the earthy space. With a granite countertop and subtly patterned white door panels, the under-sink cabinet caters to storage requirements, while the mirror comes with a ledge for organising toiletries.
So you see how simple but elegant elements can be combined with trendy accents, unique ideas and a dollop of glitter for a living experience that inspires.