A harmonious bungalow in Pune

Today we will take a tour of a private residence located in Koregaon Park, Pune. Koregaon Park or KP is a prestigious area located in the south of the Mula-Mutha river in Pune. It is known to be a posh residential area surrounded by lush greenery, parks, numerous narrow lanes, and old bungalows. However, lately Koregaon Park has been developing into a commercial marketplace as well. Koregaon Park is also home to the finest eateries, lounges, and bars in Pune, making it undeniably the most happening place to live in Pune. The location is excellent, but enough about the location, let's get on with the bungalow.
The lavish bungalow spreads out into the lush greenery of its surroundings developing a harmonious relationship between the exteriors and interiors. It is designed in such a way that two perpendicular free standing stone walls demarcate the common and private areas in the bungalow, while a single floating roof over the house unites the whole house into one coherent whole. The long approach to the bungalow's design with various layers of landscaping, creates an interesting experience from the entrance gate to the entrance court.
Let's check out this harmonious bungalow in Pune shall we?
An organically shaped pool creates an oasis of relaxation and recreation in this harmonious bungalow. The pool is beautifully illuminated with a continuous sinuous blue lighting, while the surrounding flooring around the pool is tiled with matching darker shade of blues.
An arched enclave composed of a stone wall provides a shady area to lounge in and enjoy the poolside, while giving the poolside a Mediterranean look.
This gorgeous bungalow is designed by Tao Architecture, architects based in Pune.
The first thing we observe from the outside of this lavish bungalow is the lush green garden with ample space for children or pets to run around and enjoy the grass. The spacious house exterior is also ideal for all kinds of outdoor activities, and outdoor parties too.
The immediate surroundings has lots of trees, creating a serene environment outside and inside the house. The use of glass together with the stone walls for the house exterior creates an interesting look, which is a mix between modern and rustic.
Through the neatly landscaped garden, we can see a pool. Let's get closer and check out the pool.
A cascading water feature compliments the poolside and enhances the tranquility of the environment. There is nothing more relaxing than listening to the continuous flow of falling water. This water feature reminiscent of a waterfall is also an excellent water massage, and a great way to feel refreshed after a long day at work.
The heart-shaped tub brings romance to this relaxing poolside. Some bubble action is always great for foreplay or relaxation! This pool is ideal for those who want to unwind and feel refreshed. It's all about feeling good here.
A zen exterior is the first thing we see before we reach the entrance of this house. The focal point of this zen exterior is the green island in the middle with the leafless tree adorned with hanging red lanterns. A Buddha statue sits under the tree giving us a warm welcome and blessing all who enter and exit the house.
Palm trees define and create a border around the house, while also giving the house a tropical feel. The interesting landscape arouses curiosity and suspense leading towards the entrance. Now, let's see what the entrance looks like finally.
The main entrance is pretty simple and unassuming for such a lavish bungalow, creating a nice little surprise. The humble, small main entrance is an arched doorway with a wooden door. The unique wooden door has a beautiful carving of a tree on it, and holds a round mirror which reflects the greenery of the garden, creating a very natural feel.
By now, I'm sure we are all curious to see what the inside of this bungalow looks like. So, let's take a look inside.
The interiors and exteriors of this house share a harmonious relationship as we mentioned earlier. We can see here that there is an indoor garden that mirrors the greenery outside the house. Also, the large glass walls both separate and connect the interiors with the exteriors.
The luminous display on the glass wall has a natural pattern that blends well with the plants indoors and outdoors. It also creates a warm feeling with its orange color.
A stone wall with an arched entryway demarcates different areas, and creates an interesting spatial effect. We can have a better angle at the whole lounge area in the next picture to see the spatial effect properly.
As we can see here, the lounge is made up of many different seating areas. It almost looks like a hotel lobby with different areas to chill and different types of chairs to relax in. There's a cozy area with sofas and a television set. Then, there's also a more quiet area separated from the TV area with blue tinted glass.
The high ceilings give this bungalow a classic, elegant look, while also making space for a mezzanine. A mezzanine is the floor in between that we can see above the stone wall.
Next, let's take a look at the bedrooms.
This master bedroom looks more like a hotel suite with its lavishness and luxuriousness. There's even an elegant swing in the bedroom. Glass sliding doors let in plenty of natural light into this bedroom, while a wall outside enclosing the patio area gives it adequate privacy. The low hanging slanted fake ceiling give this bedroom a cozy feel, making it more homey.
This bedroom has a very interesting and unique design. The whole bed is connected with the ceiling forming a spiral shape, which is enhanced by the spiral shelf on the wall. This extra padding all over creates a cozy feel and makes you feel as if you're floating in space. With this cool room, we come to the end of our tour.
We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this harmonious bungalow in Koregaon Park, Pune.