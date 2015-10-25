A harmonious bungalow in Pune

Today we will take a tour of a private residence located in Koregaon Park, Pune. Koregaon Park or KP is a prestigious area located in the south of the Mula-Mutha river in Pune. It is known to be a posh residential area surrounded by lush greenery, parks, numerous narrow lanes, and old bungalows. However, lately Koregaon Park has been developing into a commercial marketplace as well. Koregaon Park is also home to the finest eateries, lounges, and bars in Pune, making it undeniably the most happening place to live in Pune. The location is excellent, but enough about the location, let's get on with the bungalow.

The lavish bungalow spreads out into the lush greenery of its surroundings developing a harmonious relationship between the exteriors and interiors. It is designed in such a way that two perpendicular free standing stone walls demarcate the common and private areas in the bungalow, while a single floating roof over the house unites the whole house into one coherent whole. The long approach to the bungalow's design with various layers of landscaping, creates an interesting experience from the entrance gate to the entrance court.

Let's check out this harmonious bungalow in Pune shall we?