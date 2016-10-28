A Simple 1.5 BHK Apartment for 39 Lakhs

The Indian city of Chennai unites traditions with modernism in appealing manners, as far as their architectures are concerned. And this will become evident once you explore Appasamy Mapleton pallikaranai, a contemporary abode rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Ashpra Interiors. Filled with solid and elegant wooden accents, this home exudes a warm and cosy feeling which is very welcoming. Space has been utilised efficiently here, and a simple colour palette ensures that the ambiance stays practical and the interiors look roomy.
Equipped with a sophisticated and practical wooden media unit, the living area is ideal for both relaxation and entertainment. The rusty orange feature wall adds a hint of vibrancy to the space, while the silky and striped drapes lend a dash of glamour. Leafy patterned cushions add visual interest to the otherwise sober and solid area.
In sync with the trend of the day, the living space merges seamlessly with the dining zone of this residence. The almost open kitchen is close by to make socialisation easy for the chef, while a corner has been devoted to a mirror and compact washbasin to help wash up after meals. Wooden doorways break the monotony of pristine white walls and gleaming grey floors.
We love how the narrow sliver of space outside the kitchen has been used effectively to accommodate a stylish wood and glass storage unit. The glass door on top has been etched with the image of Lord Ganesha, a Hindu deity believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.
Lined with sleek and elegant wooden cabinets, the kitchen caters to storage needs amazingly well while the chef is busy cooking up a storm. Minimalistic handles and a smooth black countertop add oodles of style to the space, while quirkily chequered tiles adorn the backsplash for extra pizzazz.
This smooth, chic and no-frills closet addresses organisational needs without hampering the minimalistic trend of the home. It cleverly accommodates a long and slim mirror as well, to help you get ready for the day.
What a simple yet tasteful and functional abode this is, isn’t it? Neat wooden elements, white walls, elegant furnishing and a dash of pattern play in the kitchen make it a comfy and stylish place to live in. Check out another story for more inspiration - A Minimalist Home for an Indian Family.