A Simple 1.5 BHK Apartment for 39 Lakhs

This smooth, chic and no-frills closet addresses organisational needs without hampering the minimalistic trend of the home. It cleverly accommodates a long and slim mirror as well, to help you get ready for the day.

What a simple yet tasteful and functional abode this is, isn’t it? Neat wooden elements, white walls, elegant furnishing and a dash of pattern play in the kitchen make it a comfy and stylish place to live in. Check out another story for more inspiration - A Minimalist Home for an Indian Family.