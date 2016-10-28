16 Modern and Simple Modular Kitchen Ideas for your Home

The kitchen is undoubtedly one of the most important places in the house because one spends several hours a day there. Not only they are used to cook food now but to dine, have breakfast, read newspaper or study when there is a rush at home. Since kitchens are being built in a not so large space, you should look for functional equipment that meets all the needs of users.
In this book of ideas you want to give several professional approved ideas, and surely you'll find some you like enough to have a similar one in your home.
This modern kitchen by Yellow Interior has a large horizontal window which brightens the entire space. This excellent source of light is used to enlighten the counter covered with light beige synthetic marble. Opposite to this, there is an island with stove that closes the space effortlessly. Undertable furniture is made of light wood, which blends beautifully with the white counter tops and beige ceramic flooring.
This modern kitchen has a white synthetic marble countertop in the form of U , which is attached on one side a practical counter, somewhat lower than the cooking counter, and can be used as a breakfast bar . What is singnificant in this small space is the tones of red and black used on the shelves. They are striking and sole attraction point in this beautiful cooking area. This tone is repeated on the chairs, achieving good color symmetry.
This functional kitchen has a comfortable table in L-shaped gray granite on which the washing sink and stove are installed. The set of cabinets and furniture under table are made in dark wood with chrome fittings that create an interesting contrast with the background. To make lighter cupboards from the visual point of view, some have a translucent glazed front instead of a blind wooden plate. The flat, economical and practical, was coated with white ceramics.
This kitchen was organized with an allowance in U white synthetic marble. Furniture under table and cupboards are of wood veneer wenge color, and the walls were coated with mosaic tiles combining shades of brown, beige and white. The latter tone is chosen for the floor, in this case, combined with a touch of beige.
The venecitas intervene again here, in this case, a combination of red, pink and cream. Peeing white light gray marble generate an interesting aura with wenge furniture plated with chrome fittings. The white hood goes almost unnoticed to cut against the walls of the same tone.
This kitchen features the original resolution colors used in furniture and shelves with doors made from dark brown and natural veneer. White ceramic floor gives an idea of cleanliness and neatness and ideal for a kitchen. To cut brown monochrome gray for synthetic marble countertops located opposite the stove was elected.
This spectacular kitchen has granite countertops gray, which combines beautifully with red tomato tone panels that structure the island that contains the stove and the area prepared. This tone also repeated in some of the doors of the cupboards. The rest are plated black, like the doors of the furniture under table.The set chrome in the refrigerator, enclosures and hood, and white on the shoulders of furniture and ceramic floor covering is added.
This simple kitchen has cupboards and furniture under the table with veneered doors in light wood, which highlights very well with red ceramic floor. Countertops of white marble with moldings, and have a nice ceramic color ranging from orange and yellow to brown.
This kitchen is for lovers of sobriety as it has dark gray marble countertops and dark polished wood furniture. The contrasting touch of luminosity is given by the hood and the stove, both stainless steel and mirrored front appliances and frosted glass cupboards.
This young and fun kitchen features a black granite U countertop kitchen, with a side area of two levels officiating bar. In this area, two comfortable bar stools are present to maximize space. Furniture under table is clad in dark wood contrasting with the absolute protagonists of the kitchen; cupboards made in a vibrant shade of green apple hogging all eyes.
This elegant and functional kitchen has light gray granite countertops and furniture under table plated black. This color is repeated in cupboards, which have a long shelf red melamine veneer generates a good contrast. The walls were covered with white porcelain, easy to clean and generate sense of neatness.
This kitchen features a combination of elements such as wood in the cupboards and furniture under table.They are made in dark wood veneer board, resting on the counter tops light gray great-uncle, also line the walls to half height. The end of the table serves as the bar, and was mounted on a low wall porphyry flagstone in shades of gray, beige and pink.
This is an example of good use of colors, thanks to the combination of a bright red for the wall that is in the foreground, which contains the synthetic bar made of light wood. The same material is used for cabinets and a dark tone for furniture under the table. Concrete countertops decorated with venecitas gives a very original finish.
This kitchen has a good use of gray granite countertop and island, which is underneath a white plywood structure and chromed foot. Furniture under the table is made with wenge wood veneer and cupboards in a combination of glossy black and white panels. In the middle of the wall, a frieze of gray, white and black venecitas adds movement and a play of light and shadows assembly.
This kitchen color contrasts against the black granite countertop that has U ending and a bar at one end. On the wall, white furniture with chrome hardware gives an advantage to the aesthetics. Tomato red cupboards combine well with other white doors of a vibrant shade and this considerably raised the tone again in front of the sidebar.
This traditional practice kitchen features an L-shaped black granite countertop, which ends in a lower sector with a single lateral leg officiating kitchen table. Furniture under the table is made with replanado board in light wood veneer, and blind alcenas combine with other sectors that have glass doors that make them very light from the visual point of view.
