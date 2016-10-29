A Residential Bungalow in Bhuj, Kutch

Kutch, the first thing that lingers in mind is the beautiful embroideries, and the picturesque white desert. What else can liven it more than a colorful vibrant homes! The Design Kkarma has captured the essence of Kutch and yet has kept the heat of Rann out. Take a look and enjoy the cool breeze in the midst of summer!
The orange hue in this informal seating area is brightening the corner and welcoming the family and friends for a chat over a cup of coffee.
A geometric design with clean cut and a hint of green for that cool look in harsh summer of the Bhuj, this house is simply a delight to watch. What does it feels to live in it. Explore with me!
What a welcoming entrance! The wall connecting the two entrance doors seems to be joined in 'Namaskar'. The one door is for formal guests and the other for the ones for whom this bungalow is a home.
The simple yet playful living room brightens with the popping colors of wall, curtains and the sofa. It shows the personality of the peoples dwelling here, simple and vibrant!
Isn't it an interesting wall-mounted shelf inviting you to display that prized souvenirs from your last family vacation or that happy family portrait. Every evening the lights will brighten it up just for you.
A family that eats together stays together. The round table with comfortable chairs, large windows that bring the outdoors in, childhood memories adorning the wall; this dining room will definitely bring the family together even for popcorn. What do you say?
Indian woman loves to feed her families and friends to her hearts content. This spacious kitchen room with ample overhead and under the platform storing space keeps the kitchen clutter-free and clean. The separate dry and wet platform will make cooking a pleasure.
The color says it all! Lie down with your princess on the bunk bed while reading the fairy tales and watch them drifting slowly to their own dreamy world. The cupboard can be used to store clothes, toys or be a Barbie's home.
What an amazing bed for the youth at home! Something different from normal which is boring. Isn't it? Round bed is complimented by the round windows and extending curvaceous side tables for friends to stretch a bit.
A study table sandwiched between a long window on one side and a cupboard with beautiful leaves Formica on the other, brings freshness to the room. It provides the serenity to concentrate and also makes the study time fun time by bringing the nature right into your lap.