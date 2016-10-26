7 Ideas to expand the house with a small budget

After living in a house for a few years, you might want to expand to make some space for a home office or to enjoy the outdoors. However, most home owners think twice about home extension when they consider the hassle of dealing with the dust, grit and noise besides having to spend a considerable amount on the construction.
The good news is that you don’t have to break the bank to expand your home as there are affordable alternatives that can be used. The right design and materials also save you the trouble of living with the mess of cement, sand and dust. Take a look at these 7 clever ideas for expanding your home on a small budget and with minimum fuss.
The simplest solution for expanding a home is to create an extension using sliding glass doors with PVC or aluminium frames. Add to your seating space by making a glass enclosure on your terrace or patio to enjoy the winter sunshine or the outdoors even during the monsoon.
Open up your living room or add an office space to your home without breaking down any walls by building a wood cabin, like this one, which rests on concrete blocks. It’s hassle-free, and the best part is that it can be dismantled easily if you want to renovate and replace it with a more permanent structure.
If your home has a double-height ceiling, it’s easy to design a bedroom or study at a higher level by using wooden planks mounted on metal frames or beams and linking it with a staircase or ladder.
For enjoying the outdoors in all seasons, creating permanent flooring on the patio with concrete blocks and planks is a maintenance-free option that is economical. Build it as an extension to your living or dining area so you have the option of outdoor seating when the weather is good.
Enjoy the greenery in your garden with an all-weather enclosure made cheaply using ceramic or terracotta tiles on the floor and glass walls framed with aluminium. You can also use wood for the frames or as a decorative element to add a natural feel to the space.
Not every extension needs to be large. If you are looking at an inexpensive solution for creating additional storage, a metal or prefabricated garden shed works well. It can be designed with shelves and counters so that it can double up as a quiet work space away from the main house. Add translucent roofing tiles to bring natural light into the shed.
For parents, creating a weather-proof play area for the kids is a priority. Building a small wooden house in the backyard or in the corner of the garden is a great idea for a play room for the children. Besides adding a charming feature to your outdoor space, it’s safe and keeps the main house quiet, especially when you have guests.
