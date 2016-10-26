7 Ideas to expand the house with a small budget

After living in a house for a few years, you might want to expand to make some space for a home office or to enjoy the outdoors. However, most home owners think twice about home extension when they consider the hassle of dealing with the dust, grit and noise besides having to spend a considerable amount on the construction.

The good news is that you don’t have to break the bank to expand your home as there are affordable alternatives that can be used. The right design and materials also save you the trouble of living with the mess of cement, sand and dust. Take a look at these 7 clever ideas for expanding your home on a small budget and with minimum fuss.