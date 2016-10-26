A Luxurious Villa with Trendy Touches in Jaipur

The sensuous contours of the futuristic black bed take this bedroom to heights of designer delight, while elegant black and grey drapes contrast the white walls nicely. Stripes, polka dots and geometrically inspired patterns dominate the colourful bedding, and a tall, trendy hot pink lamp fills the space with a dreamy glow.

This villa in Muscat has truly redefined opulence with incredibly lavish textures, vibrant colours, customised furniture, and dashes of quirk.