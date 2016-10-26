A Luxurious Villa with Trendy Touches in Jaipur

Muscat, the picturesque port capital of Oman has luxurious villas brimming with jewel-like hues, velveteen textures, trendy and unique furnishing, and patterns which take your breath away. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Kamal Kavita Interiors, the regal home in Jaipur inspired by the Muscat Villa will surprise you with random golden touches, gleaming surfaces, quirky accents, and futuristic designs which regale the eye as well as senses.
Dotted with exquisitely plush seating arrangements in velveteen blue, purple and beige, the living space looks glamorous. The carpet adds an extra dose of comfort, while the ornately carved round coffee table makes an arty statement. The dazzling and silvery mini bar peeps from behind the beige sofa, and is accompanied by stylish squares of mirror for oodles of shine.
Trendy and utilitarian niches accompany the sleek and dark console table and flank the TV with elegance. They showcase artefacts and add pizzazz to the white wall as well.
Sober and interesting shades of brown, beige, red, black and cream dominate this opulent bedroom, while the golden cushions lend a dash of sparkle and class. Futuristic chairs, patterned bedding, and gorgeous drapes add to the lavish aura here.
The closet in the bedroom we just saw is a breathtaking furniture piece with its glossy and smooth black door and another mirrored door with a lavish golden frame. You can also catch a glimpse of the matching dressing unit through the reflection on the mirror.
The hot pink bedspread and quirky owl-patterned cushions make a striking statement against the modish white bed here. The white and silvery side table has an unusual design as well, and lends a playful touch to the feminine room.
This dressing unit makes a dazzling statement with its quirkily arranged mirror pieces and matte finish silvery legs. Getting ready for the day is now a royal affair.
The sensuous contours of the futuristic black bed take this bedroom to heights of designer delight, while elegant black and grey drapes contrast the white walls nicely. Stripes, polka dots and geometrically inspired patterns dominate the colourful bedding, and a tall, trendy hot pink lamp fills the space with a dreamy glow.
This villa in Muscat has truly redefined opulence with incredibly lavish textures, vibrant colours, customised furniture, and dashes of quirk. Here’s another story you might like - An Exotic and Cosy Home in Rajkot.