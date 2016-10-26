A Stylish Home in Koramangala, Bangalore

Rendered creatively and tastefully by the interior designers and decorators at Construction Associates, Pebble Bay is a very trendy and luxurious home in Bangalore. Unique wall installations, stone cladding, chic furnishing, aesthetically pleasing decor and graceful lights are some aspects of this abode you will surely admire. You will also come across a fancily designed home bar, a distinctly arty bedroom and an airy terrace for indulging in outdoor pleasures. So get ready to witness how different textures and patterns join hands to create a residence perfect for modern lifestyles.
The uniquely gorgeous and customised in-built glass and wood wall decor exudes soothing lights to bathe the entryway with calmness and warmth. The stripes on the floor add visual interest to the space as well.
Grey and rugged stones line one of the living space walls to make a rustic statement that balances the contemporary white couches beautifully. The luxurious black armchair and the neatly stacked trunks lend vintage charm to the space though.
Neat and ultramodern white chairs surround a stylishly built table in the dining space for mealtime pleasures, while a cutting-edge chandelier oversees the setting. But what left us impressed is the mirror and wood decorative wall installation, which not only looks exclusive but also lends the illusion of spaciousness.
Blue accent lighting stylishly adorns the bar counter and backsplash for a look that you won’t forget in a hurry. Sleek wood and glass cabinets house all essentials, while a couple of sophisticated highchairs allow you to unwind with a cool drink and some good music.
With bold stripes on the bedding, a stylish leather headboard, a beautiful Egyptian painting and golden glow from recessed lights, this bedroom looks enticing and artistically inspired. The ladder-like shelf is particularly interesting, and helps in displaying artefacts with panache.
A high and white tufted headboard, silvery bedside lamps, elegant side tables and a ravishing crystal chandelier make this bedroom as luxurious as it can get. The ornately patterned grey wallpaper complements the bedspread, while trendy closet doors hide oodles of storage space.
Earthy hues line the terrace wall in bold stripes, infusing the space with a rustic and cosy vibe. A long and sleek planter holds lush greens, and pretty white and grey rattan furniture lets you relax and breathe in fresh air with loved ones.
