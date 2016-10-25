Vintage Touches in a 2BHK Apartment in Kolkata

Rustic, country style and vintage touches come together in a powerful and aesthetic way in this 2bhk Kolkata apartment we are about to explore today. Owned by the Mukherjee family, the flat offers a stunning view of the cityscape and was revamped in an elegant manner by the interior designers and decorators at the Cee Bee Design Studio. Wood and veneer has been generously used throughout the compact but stylish property for a look that brims with earthiness and rustic appeal. Each piece of furniture and decor item has been chosen carefully so that they go well with each other. Vintage posters, old world clocks, pretty indoor greens and a fashionable kitchen are other delights to watch out for.
A vintage wooden dining arrangement decked with quaint cake stands, vibrant flowers and miniature potted greens make for a charming country style setting here. An old-fashioned wall clock and vintage posters keep the graces of bygone days alive.
An old-fashioned but charming black door flanked by wood-panelled walls makes the entrance cosy and welcoming. Vintage photograph frames, quirky sculptures, potted greens add visual interest to the entryway, which features a rustic console on wheels.
Plush and lavish sofas with tufted backrests promise comfy seating in the rustic yet modish living space. The stone wall contributes to the earthiness and the unusual coffee table on wheels lend a country chic aura to the area. Bright tulips, books, quirky lamps and vintage posters from classic movies complete the attractiveness quotient here.
An elegant shade of grey rules the practical kitchen cabinets and shelves, while sleek stones on the backsplash continue to celebrate the rustic spirit of the home. We especially find the quirky, labelled containers for various condiments extremely adorable.
Softly glowing recessed lights, artistic lampshades, vintage artworks and a luxurious bed with patterned bedding make the master bedroom a delightful sanctuary of sorts. The dark blue cushion is the only spot of colour in this cream and wooden space.
White and earthy hues in the daughter’s room have been interspersed artfully by the bold black headboard and fun prints on the duvet. Vintage artworks and a quirky stool add to the playful yet country style ambiance.
Lined with neat wooden slats, the balcony floor is warm, inviting and very rustic. An old world seating arrangement allows the parents to enjoy a refreshing cup of tea while admiring the surrounding landscape. And the sleek wall-mounted racks hold small potted plants to celebrate the goodness of nature.
What a charming and uniquely planned apartment this is, right?