Vintage Touches in a 2BHK Apartment in Kolkata

Lined with neat wooden slats, the balcony floor is warm, inviting and very rustic. An old world seating arrangement allows the parents to enjoy a refreshing cup of tea while admiring the surrounding landscape. And the sleek wall-mounted racks hold small potted plants to celebrate the goodness of nature.

What a charming and uniquely planned apartment this is, right? Check out another tour for more ideas - Vibrant and Trendy Ideas for a City Home.