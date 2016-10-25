A 4BHK Family Apartment in Bangalore

Get ready to explore this contemporary, stylish and uniquely decked 4bhk apartment belonging to the Sarkar family in Bangalore. The interior designers and decorators at Cee Bee Design Studio have done a wonderful job of infusing the home with functional and aesthetic design elements. They were in charge of handling the civil and electrical works, plumbing, false ceiling designs, furniture and woodwork, and even the customised decorative decals which you will come across now and then. Sudden pops of beautiful patterns and lively hues also add to the unique appeal of this abode.
Interesting shades of cream, brown and white rule the elegant and soothing living space, while a cosy sectional with patterned cushions offers adequate seating. Patterns make a charming appearance on the silky drapes as well, and in a more subtle manner on the wallpaper behind the couch. The gleaming entertainment unit is a sleek and trendy affair, while globular pendant lights cast a soothing glow over everything.
The smart and classy chairs in the dining space flaunt deliciously patterned upholstery which makes for a luxurious statement. Green leaves and pretty birds adorn the wall with an in-built cabinet, for a nature-friendly touch to the area. A little way off, you can see the ornately carved white partition offering privacy to the mini bar from the entrance.
Wood pairs with glossy black and white hues in this smart and sleek kitchen. Minimalistic fixtures and ample storage space make cooking a pleasurable experience here.
Floral prints on the simple but chic bed adds pizzazz to this beige and white bedroom, while pretty patterned curtains hug the large sunny window for extra aesthetic appeal. The gleaming marble floor exudes unparalleled elegance too.
Fun concentric circles on the false ceiling lend a unique visual interest to this lively bedroom, while vibrant patterns on the cushions and drapes make for colourful attractions.
Brilliant shades of blue make a dashing entry into this artistically inspired bedroom, with a leafy branch decal jazzing up the wall on the left of the bed. Bold stripes on the bedding, fun wall-mounted cubbies, and a pretty patterned window screen complete the cheerful look of this room.
Peppy tones of yellow and red fill this bedroom with vitality and boldness, with the polka-dotted bedspread contributing to the fun factor. Decals depicting the Eiffel Tower and a fashionable lady lend playfulness and spunk to the closet doors, while sleek wall-mounted wooden cabinets cater to storage needs nicely.
Got tons of ideas from this vibrant, fun and elegant apartment?