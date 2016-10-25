A 4BHK Family Apartment in Bangalore

Peppy tones of yellow and red fill this bedroom with vitality and boldness, with the polka-dotted bedspread contributing to the fun factor. Decals depicting the Eiffel Tower and a fashionable lady lend playfulness and spunk to the closet doors, while sleek wall-mounted wooden cabinets cater to storage needs nicely.

