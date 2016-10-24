A 2BHK Apartment in Fairmont Towers Bangalore

A dazzling crystal ball of light hanging from the ceiling, and a mirror with a carved silvery frame make this bathroom a party zone of sorts. Black mosaic tiles behind the fashionable sink, a sleek white cabinet with a quirky glass top, and a modish WC are other attractive features of this space.

Awed by the rich, tasteful, creative union of traditional ideas and modernism in this apartment? Here’s another tour you might like - An Exotic and Cosy Home in Rajkot.