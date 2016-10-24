A 2BHK Apartment in Fairmont Towers Bangalore

A luxurious and very tastefully adorned apartment in Fairmont Towers in Bangalore has caught our attention today. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Construction Associates, this abode is a stunning blend of premium quality and classy furnishing, rich and ornately carved accents, cosy textures, and sober, elegant hues. Wood has been lavishly used throughout the residence, and a combination of traditional and contemporary design styles is evident. The lights for each room has been chosen with utmost care to reflect the aesthetic sense and personality of the family, while indoor greens make a refreshing appearance too. Generous doses of serenity and good fortune in this home have brought about by sculptures of the Buddha and the Laughing Buddha.
A rich leather and wood chaise lounge takes this relaxation nook to heights of designer glory, along with the gorgeously carved coffee table. A statue of the Buddha on the lounge’s left makes a tranquil statement, while the potted palm brings nature inside with flair. The patterned beige rug is a lavish touch as well, while recessed lights cast a soft glow over the setting.
The foyer of the apartment takes our breath away with a beautiful Buddha face framed by an intricately carved golden frame, distinctly Asian in spirit and style. The entrance door makes a glamorous statement as well, with its solid and rich wooden structure and golden accents. The richly patterned rug is a tasteful addition too.
This informal living space features a bold, black sectional with beautifully patterned satiny cushions promising sheer comfort. The wooden floor lends a warm touch to the room, while the edgy coffee table is a futuristic delight. The simple yet sophisticated chandelier resembles a large flower whose petals have not yet unfurled. All in all, the ambiance is soothing and classy.
The simple but elegant dining space is equipped with solid and classy wooden furniture for warm and cosy mealtimes. The creamy environs glow enticingly under the luxurious crystal chandelier, and the richly patterned drapes look immensely graceful. A framed face of the Laughing Buddha ensures that the family’s good fortune never runs out.
Creamy tones of white dominate this minimalistic yet subtly lavish bedroom, with the plush bed beckoning to sink into its soft depths. The glamorous bedside lamps add pizzazz to the soothing space, while the delicately patterned window screens keep the sun out when you want to enjoy a quick nap.
This cosy and inviting bedroom banks on its traditional four-poster bed, sleek wooden closets, and a quaint wooden trunk to keep the charm of bygone days alive. Patterns on the bedspread, the wall decor piece, and the quaint bedside lamp add visual interest to the room. We especially love the customised ceiling fan with wooden leaves for blades.
A dazzling crystal ball of light hanging from the ceiling, and a mirror with a carved silvery frame make this bathroom a party zone of sorts. Black mosaic tiles behind the fashionable sink, a sleek white cabinet with a quirky glass top, and a modish WC are other attractive features of this space.
Awed by the rich, tasteful, creative union of traditional ideas and modernism in this apartment? Here’s another tour you might like - An Exotic and Cosy Home in Rajkot.