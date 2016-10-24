A Trendy Home by Day, Magic by Night

Today, we will explore a very contemporary and futuristic residence, which is appealing during the day but simply magical at night. Sleek and trendy designs, cosy and chic furnishing, and sober hues dominate the interiors for a soothing and comfortable ambiance wherever you go. But the creative use of ambient lighting is something that you should especially keep your eyes peeled for. These lights dramatically transform the look and feel of every room in this house, after the sun goes down. So read on to know more about this design delight rendered by the interior architects at Design Studio of Alexander Mow Versalproekt.
Blue and white ambient lights enhance the lines and edges of the false ceiling, the wall behind the bed, and the wall in between the windows to transport you to an exotic dreamland in seconds. A curvy chrome task light brilliantly illuminates the dressing unit, so that you can get ready for a party or for bed with equal ease.
Isn’t it inspiring how innovative and thoughtful lighting can alter the aura of a stylish home magically, and make it more enticing! Here’s another tour you might like - Vibrant and Trendy Ideas for a City Home.
The bedroom with its edgy false ceiling, the abstract and vibrant paintings, and the large closet with glamorous mirrored doors, is perfect for relaxation and dreaming. Sheer white and grey drapes add softness to the setting, while a compact dressing unit makes getting ready for the day very convenient.
Now the reason behind the quirky arrangement of the wall panels behind the couch becomes apparent. Blue ambient light escapes from behind its raised portions, while red ambient lighting jazzes up the edge of the false ceiling. The wooden frames, the artworks and the periphery of the room have been dramatically illuminated too. After dark, the living space is no less exciting than a party joint.
With a colour palette that celebrates cool shades of grey, white, wood and burgundy, the living space looks extremely classy and contemporary. The wooden panels framing the artworks on the right hand side wall are held in place by taut cables and look futuristic. The dark, lavish couch accompanied by milky white cushions offers cosy seating, while the quirky glass coffee table lends a dash of fun. But what we particularly admire is the unusual way the sleek wall panels behind the couch have been arranged to create a three dimensional visual impact. Probably there is a reason why.
Blue and white ambient lights add tons of brightness and pizzazz to the den after sunset. The wooden beams on the ceiling come into sharp focus, while the automobile wall decor glows magnificently.
During the day, the den with its quirkily shaped ceiling is a fun and playful space to indulge in leisurely activities. The wooden beams spanning across the white ceiling make for a trendy statement, while the floor looks cosy and inviting. The seating arrangements are plush, while the geometrically inspired coffee table is a stunner. But the wall decor on the left is the icing on the cake, and flaunts the owner’s love for automobiles in a vibrant and smart manner.
An artful mix of blue and white ambient lighting makes the kitchen and dining space irresistible at night. These lights accentuate the false ceiling in the kitchen, the contours of the cabinets and drawers, and the door to the right as well.
Bold red chairs surround a sleek black and glass dining table to make for exciting mealtimes, and they contrast the wooden floor beautifully as well. Large floor to ceiling glass windows on the left allow sunlight to filter through sheer drapes, to keep the kitchen and dining amply illuminated. A trendy trio of black pendant lamps and a monochromatic artwork lend class here. Beyond lies the smart and modular, grey and white kitchen with sensible storage cabinets and niches for accommodating the appliances.